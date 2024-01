Hi,

I'm wondering if anybody could reproduce what's happening to me.

I go to the YouTube video and I get an error.

Here's an example...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa1GvA7lWcI&feature=emb_logo&disable_polymer=true

This happens on embedded videos too. Like on Patreon, this same video is embedded.

Since it seems I can only put 1 screenshot in a message I combined the one from YouTube and Patreon so you can see them both. The one on the lower right is the one of the same video on Patreon that is embedded and won't play

These play just fine on Chrome and Firefox.

I'm on a Mac Pro (trashcan)/ 64 gigs ram

OS 11.2. was happening on 11.1 as well.