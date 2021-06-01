Unsolved UI is tiny and text is hard to distinguish. Things look shrunken and miniature.
-
knifessosahrpitcut
This is what my vivaldi looks like. Now I am not sure if this seems normal to anybody else but to me it is really difficult to focus on what the tabs say and what's on the screen.
I would want it to look something like this:
I looked at a couple of threads here and there and found out from a post from 2017 that I can change my browser.css file or something but I couldn't file that anywhere on my linux desktop. The post was for windows and so was the path to the file.
The second one was this where it said some files might be corrupted but I already tried
sudo apt purge vivaldi-browser ; sudo apt install vivaldi-browser
and it did not fix my problem either.
So is there a way to fix the tiny text without zooming in the entire UI when loosing the screen real estate?
Linux 4.19.0-16-amd64 #1 SMP Debian 4.19.181-1 (2021-03-19) x86_64 GNU/Linux Package: vivaldi-stable Version: 3.8.2259.42-1
-
@knifessosahrpitcut There's no
browser.cssfile afaik. There are a
browser.html& a
common.cssfiles, though I guess the former is pretty useless in your case (bar if you want to install a JS mod).
Take a look at this forum board in case there's something recent related to your needs and this post if you're willing to mod Vivaldi.
-
Yes the browser.html is what I meant. I'd rather not get in any coding mess but if that is the only way I can fix my issue then I do not mind. Where is this file in linux and will it help my situation?
And I do not wish to mod my vivaldi. I am not a power user just a general consumer. So is this how the browser looks on everybody's desktops? I thought this might be a UI bug of some sort.
-
@knifessosahrpitcut Increasing default webpage zoom &/ minimum font size may help for websites, but not the UI. I think that for the UI only zooming everything (not only font) or mods can help.
browser.htmlshould be in
/opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/, but you don’t need it – see the post linked by @hlehyaric, section V2.6+.
-
@knifessosahrpitcut UI fonts look fine on my screen, but I think it depends on the screen size.
I really doubt
browser.htmlwill be of any use. Anyway, you'll find it in Vivaldi application folder.
I assume some people changed the UI font size & they did it with a CSS mod using a
custom.cssfile, so the mod won't be overridden with updates.
-
UI fonts look fine on my screen, but I think it depends on the screen size
@hlehyaric When you say UI looks fine on your device you are referring to my screenshot of vivaldi right? It does depend on the screen resolution, sort of. If I am not mistaken that is.
I'd like to add some things before I respond to your reply.
I installed vivaldi on windows 10 and it looked the way a browser should. Everything was visible and clear. Then I went on to show my linux's vivaldi to some of my family members and they indeed said it looked weird. With that I'd like to make some amendments to my initial opening statement. It's not the UI that is funky or small, It is indeed the text that is on it which looks smeared and mushed together which makes it hard to read. I think if I can change the scaling somehow, that would help.
I really doubt browser.html will be of any use. Anyway, you'll find it in Vivaldi application folder.
What are my options then? Because from my inference, I am certain that it is a visual glitch of some sort and not the way the devs intended it to look. But since I do not know any css or any programming for that matter, I won't be able to find the exact problem myself. My apologies
@potmeklecbohdan I did try zooming in with the global UI zoom feature in the settings but anything more then 120% takes a lot of my screen away from me and makes the UI too big. And anything less then it is tiny. But like I mentioned above, I think the UI is actually not the culprit here, it's the text pixels.
see the post linked by @hlehyaric, section V2.6+.
By section V2.6+ you mean the part where it shows me how to enable the expiremental features to "Allow for using CSS modifications." so that I can put my own CSS files right?
I do not posses any CSS scripting knowledge but I will try looking it up on the web.
I appropriate you two helping me out. Means a lot to me!
-
@knifessosahrpitcut If you're certain it's a glitch in Vivaldi UI, report a bug.
Otherwise, no need to search the web, but search the forum instead. Here is a topic that may be of interest.
The following code may help you solved your issue. Read the post I linked to above to install a mod in Vivaldi. Of course, you can change the fonts size (18px instead of 15px if it better fits your needs e.g.).
#browser, #browser + div, #browser + div + div { font-size: 15px; } .bookmark-bar .observer button { font-size: 14px; font-weight: bold; } .tab-strip .tab-header { font-size: 15px; }
-
It seems to me like the font family is the problem, but then I don’t understand why googlium has got it right.
-
@potmeklecbohdan As far as I understand, you can also change the font family according to the topic I linked to. Then, it's up to the OP to choose the better option.
-
The first image looks like running a very high resolution without any DPI scaling. And a weird font but that's probably a OS/user choice.
-
If you're certain it's a glitch in Vivaldi UI, report a bug.
I mean it is a glitch isn't it? I am soo sorry I am not good with tech, too old and stupid. All my knowledge comes from the world wide web. I just go by what the Wikipedia website says i.e.
A software bug is an error, flaw or fault in a computer program or system that causes it to produce an incorrect or unexpected result, or to behave in unintended ways.
But leaving that aside, I read that post once. It's the one I was talking about in my original opening thread where I filrst saw the term browser.html
I said I couldn't find the application folder that the post talked about. I have found it now, thanks to you good folks It was in the /opt/vivaldi/resources/...
I followed all the steps that were provided to me in this webpage;
This is what I did;
- Created a file
custom.jsin my ```/opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/```` folder and added the following line inside the body element.
- I put your code inside my
custom.jslike so
- Restarted the vivaldi. No changes unfortunately. Because there were no changes I also added the custom.js file to the appearence section inside the settings like so
- Still nothing.
- Created a file
-
@knifessosahrpitcut You are trying to use CSS the way that’s intended for JavaScript.
- Move that
custom.jsto a safe place (e.g.
~/Documents/Vivaldi-mods, the path must not contain a space) and rename it to
custom.css.
- Remove the line that you added to
browser.html. You didn’t need to edit that file at all.
- Put
/home/<your_username>/Documents/Vivaldi-mods(or wherever you moved the file to) into the field in appearance settings.
- Move that
-
@potmeklecbohdan
It seems to me like the font family is the problem, but then I don’t understand why googlium has got it right.
Sorry I do not understand. What is a googlium? And I have this information on my font family if this helps you in anyway shape or form to understand my situation better.
-
A Former User
@knifessosahrpitcut said in UI is tiny and text is hard to distinguish. Things look shrunken and miniature.:
What is a googlium?
That’s just one of many nicknames for Chrome/Chromium.
I don’t think I can do anything even now that I know your font settings.
-
@knifessosahrpitcut It's a CSS mod.
-
Instead of
custom.js, it must be
custom.css.
-
Put this file anywhere outside Vivaldi folder.
-
Don't mod
browser.html, it's no use.
-
Go to
vivaldi://experiments& enable
Allow for using CSS modifications.
-
In
Settings | Appearance | Custom UI modificationselect the folder where you put your
custom.cssfile.
-
Restart Vivaldi.
The code works, I've tried it.
Btw, I'm not a geek either. I do what I can with softwares.
I don't know if it's a bug or not. It's up to you to report it or not.
In the meantime, you can use this mod.
-
-
-
knifessosahrpitcut
@hlehyaric @potmeklecbohdan It worked! Thanks a bunch!
Now I don't know if it was my system at fault or the browser but considering the fact that I have seen around 3-5 posts on something similar I believe there should be an option in the settings for this by default. So do you recommend I take this to the devs? I don't want to disturb them while they are working and I don't want them to make fun of me either for makeing a silly request/ report.
-
@pathduck I am using the iceland font. Here is it
I am running it with default dpi settings.
that's probably a OS/user choice
Yes I mean it is my choice but it worked perfectly fine with other browsers and in general I have never had any problem with it.
-
@knifessosahrpitcut It’s nothing silly, I think that it would be better if Vivaldi respected the system-wide font size (which is, as I’m thinking of it, probably the actual problem (& I should have realised this earlier)). Just report it & see if they do anything about it.
-
@potmeklecbohdan Done. Reported.