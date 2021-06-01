UI fonts look fine on my screen, but I think it depends on the screen size

@hlehyaric When you say UI looks fine on your device you are referring to my screenshot of vivaldi right? It does depend on the screen resolution, sort of. If I am not mistaken that is.

I'd like to add some things before I respond to your reply.

I installed vivaldi on windows 10 and it looked the way a browser should. Everything was visible and clear. Then I went on to show my linux's vivaldi to some of my family members and they indeed said it looked weird. With that I'd like to make some amendments to my initial opening statement. It's not the UI that is funky or small, It is indeed the text that is on it which looks smeared and mushed together which makes it hard to read. I think if I can change the scaling somehow, that would help.

I really doubt browser.html will be of any use. Anyway, you'll find it in Vivaldi application folder.

What are my options then? Because from my inference, I am certain that it is a visual glitch of some sort and not the way the devs intended it to look. But since I do not know any css or any programming for that matter, I won't be able to find the exact problem myself. My apologies

@potmeklecbohdan I did try zooming in with the global UI zoom feature in the settings but anything more then 120% takes a lot of my screen away from me and makes the UI too big. And anything less then it is tiny. But like I mentioned above, I think the UI is actually not the culprit here, it's the text pixels.

see the post linked by @hlehyaric, section V2.6+.

By section V2.6+ you mean the part where it shows me how to enable the expiremental features to "Allow for using CSS modifications." so that I can put my own CSS files right?

I do not posses any CSS scripting knowledge but I will try looking it up on the web.

I appropriate you two helping me out. Means a lot to me!