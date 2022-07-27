Previously, I introduced a fix for the annoying preloading whitescreen before Vivaldi "kinda" fixed it... Now, I will teach you how make it pretty to stare at while waiting for the very slow webpage from loading... or maybe you simply want to hide the ugly stuff happening behind the scene! LOL

Screenshots

Dark theme

Light theme

CSS Code

#browser:not(:has(.startpage)), .webpageview.active.visible:not(.internal) .webpage {background: repeating-conic-gradient( var(--colorBorder) 0deg 90deg, var(--colorBorderIntense) 0 180deg) 0 0/ 1.78vmax 1.78vmax !important;}

Basically, you can replace the boring var(--colorBg) background with something more exotic, especially during light theme, the default background color might be still too bright to your liking. You can change the pattern by playing with the 1.78vmax value & colors, or use other formula like linear-gradient or radial-gradient to create interesting patterns. You can also pick theme related colors from: vivaldi://themecolors/

Inspirational Sources

https://projects.verou.me/css3patterns/ (just pick a pattern, change it's colors & copy-paste to replace my code)

https://24ways.org/2011/css3-patterns-explained

https://css-tricks.com/a-complete-guide-to-css-gradients/

https://css-tricks.com/creative-background-patterns-using-gradients-css-shapes-and-even-emojis/

https://www.w3.org/TR/SVG11/pservers.html

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=patterns+linear+radial+conic+gradient&ia=web



Let your inner creativity flow & feel free to share your CSS pattern over here!