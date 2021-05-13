Solved What is the "word prediction" function, and how to disable it (Windows)
As the image demonstrates, how to turn off this "word prediction" function? Thanks!
@loskit
settings - search - select your default search and delete the prediction URL
@derday Ah, cool! Thanks a lot!
@derday Nah it's still happening.
Pesala Ambassador
@loskit Just what I predicted.
Try Privacy, and disable:Form Autofill Assist
@pesala Still happening...
Thanks anyway.
@loskit
chrome://settings/addresses(from address bar or QC) & untick
Save & fill addresses. Give it a try, one never knows.
@hlehyaric said in What is the "word prediction" function, and how to disable it?:
chrome://settings/addresses
Ha ha. Still not working. I guess maybe the devs added this feature but decided not to add the option to turn it off.
@loskit Does it happen too in a new profile or in a guest window?
@nomadic Ah yes! You are right. This is a Win10 feature.
But it's still weird that despite this option is checked on my OS, such text suggestions don't show up in my other programs. Anyway, problem solved. Thanks a lot!
EternalSoulja
@nomadic Thank you! 2.5 years later and your reply is still helping ppl