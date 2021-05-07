Exactly my problem, the lack of this feature is driving me insane.

As I browse I open a lot of tabs to the right of my current one. I want to keep my tab count reasonable, so when im done I close my current one.

However this takes me to the often old and unrelated left tab. Then I have to manually swipe the address bar to go to the right, unviewed tabs. then i close that one and it AGAIN takes me to the left tab.

I just want the browser to focus the right tab after i close the current one. It seems like such a simple feature to implement.

We can customize where the new tab opens, but not how the browser behaves when closing tabs. Those features seems like 2 sides of the same coin, but we only get one of them. Why it was decided that "focus left" after closing is the only correct one?

Desktop version has this feature since 2018 https://vivaldi.com/blog/new-tab-opening-closing-behavior-vivaldi/