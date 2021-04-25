There are lots of people that use elaborate folder structures. Folders are evil, but if we want to convince the folks that is the case then M3 will need to make labeling nice and attractive for them - I guess that folks that used to have hundreds of folders will want to start off using hundreds of labels.

I'm not sure if it is planned to give M3 capabilities to emulate hierarchical folder structures, in any case it needs to gracefully import hierarchical folder structures (If an email is in folder tree "college stuff" - "lectures" - "biology", the M3 would add the labels "college_stuff", "lectures" and "biology")

So while I personally don't need it, I believe those that are used to elaborate folder structures would like to have some label management to make the transition easier: