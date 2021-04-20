Feature Request: Allow "Find" to search across all open tabs
-
I do a lot of research and open a lot of tabs using Control-click to open them in the background. I want to be able to have the built-in "Find in Page" function look for a text string across all of my open tabs, working sequentially from the left-most tab where I begin the search to every subsequent tab that is open. This would be a real time-saver and no other browser does it, to my knowledge.
So, the user experience would be...
- Press Ctrl-f for the find in page dialog
- See a new box next to "Match Case" indicating "Search all open tabs" and tick that box
- Find would operate as normal on the initial tab, then jump to the next tab to the right and search, stopping on a found string, or jumping to the next tab until it does.
I believe this feature would highlight Vivaldi's superior tab management features. I could even see offering to limit the "find" scope to one tab stack rather than every open tab.
That's it.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@joeduffus This is included in Advanced Find in Page.
I don't hold out high hopes of it happening. The best workaround at the moment is to press F3 in each tab to search with the same text string. Each tab remembers its own find in page text string, but
if the find in page toolbar is empty, the last-used string on the previous tab will be used.(No longer true)
-
@Pesala Thanks for directing me to that. That is a more comprehensive request than what I conceived.
If the tab traversing is the issue, I could even see presenting the search hits the way it's done in Excel, where a separate results pane opens and excerpts the results from each tab.
And I know a whole building full of researchers that have been looking for this feature forever.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
@Pesala said in Feature Request: Allow "Find" to search across all open tabs:
I don't hold out high hopes of it happening. The best workaround at the moment is to press F3 in each tab to search with the same text string. Each tab remembers its own find in page text string, but if the find in page toolbar is empty, the last-used string on the previous tab will be used.
Let's review the next situation, I am searching articles with some important word:
- for this, I do google search, then open found 10 tabs;
- then I click F3 on first tab, enter "some little long text";
- after review, I go to the next tab, again click F3 and again enter text (or copy&paste);
- do it 9 times.
Adding checkbox (that appear on F3 "Use this on all tabs") for search on all tabs will make this more easy way.
-
@Nikiit More or less. The tab "span" could even be bounded to just tabs in the current stack or workspace.
-
@joeduffus said in Feature Request: Allow "Find" to search across all open tabs:
The tab "span" could even be bounded to just tabs in the current stack or workspace.
"span", "stack"?
-
Or, "selected" tabs, if you like. Let's say you just opened 40 tabs. You might shift-click them all, or control-click several, then the Find command would "span" across those chosen tabs.