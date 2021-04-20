I do a lot of research and open a lot of tabs using Control-click to open them in the background. I want to be able to have the built-in "Find in Page" function look for a text string across all of my open tabs, working sequentially from the left-most tab where I begin the search to every subsequent tab that is open. This would be a real time-saver and no other browser does it, to my knowledge.

So, the user experience would be...

Press Ctrl-f for the find in page dialog See a new box next to "Match Case" indicating "Search all open tabs" and tick that box Find would operate as normal on the initial tab, then jump to the next tab to the right and search, stopping on a found string, or jumping to the next tab until it does.

I believe this feature would highlight Vivaldi's superior tab management features. I could even see offering to limit the "find" scope to one tab stack rather than every open tab.

That's it.