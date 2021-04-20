Focus on Developer Tools while debugging
Hi all,
I am new to Vivaldi, but otherwise an experienced developer. I have been facing an issue in Vivaldi while debugging.
I am using the Developer Tools undocked.
When a breakpoint is hit and the code execution stops in Developer Tools I expect from a browser to set the focus on Developer Tools, so that, if I hit any key like F8 or F10 I can debug my code.
Unfortunately this is not working in Vivaldi. The focus remains on the browser itself, so for example hitting the F10 key results in Vivaldi menu to be opened.
Is this a bug? Can this behavior be changed in Vivaldi?
Thank you for your help!
@Gwen-Dragon Danke Thank you for the clarifacation. Is it possible for me to follow the status of this bug somehow, because I am not planning to give up on Vivaldi
the chrome behaviour is, that the undocked dev tools window is focused when either the open-dev-tools-hotkey (f12 in my case) is pressed again or a breakpoint is triggered.
Vivaldi does neither of these two, which is a little annoying for developing websites
DoctorG Ambassador
@topograph Bugs with Devtools on undocked window are known.
I use attached devtools in such case.
Such bugs make web development uneasy.
I always update Vivaldi bugtracker when if find such issue with Devtools, i want to get such bugs smashed.