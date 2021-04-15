Keyboard Shortcut “Mark as read and go to previous Unread”
-
There is 2 keyboard shortcuts theoretically* very usefull in Vivaldi Mail Client :
- Next Unread
- Previous Unread
*Theoretically, because they don't work. I just opened a bugreport VB-78836 about it.
There is also another great shortcut: “Mark as Read and go to next Unread”, but unfortunately there is no “Mark as Read and go to previous Unread” which would also be very very useful. This shortcut existed in Opera M2, and was associated with the key T.
Thank you very much for your consideration, the mail client is amazing .
-
Same request here, I've resisted switching away from Opera 12 because I can't find "mark as read and go to next newer" in any other email client, and I like to start each day at the oldest new email and read forward. But more and more it's a bad idea to run 10 year old internet software...
Working around it by sorting emails oldest to newest, because "k" Mark Read goes downward, but I miss having keys to mark read in both directions.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Stereog This should be possible with a Command Chain. I tried, but could not get it to work. Maybe you can.