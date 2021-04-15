There is 2 keyboard shortcuts theoretically* very usefull in Vivaldi Mail Client :

Next Unread

Previous Unread

*Theoretically, because they don't work. I just opened a bugreport VB-78836 about it.

There is also another great shortcut: “Mark as Read and go to next Unread”, but unfortunately there is no “Mark as Read and go to previous Unread” which would also be very very useful. This shortcut existed in Opera M2, and was associated with the key T.

Thank you very much for your consideration, the mail client is amazing .