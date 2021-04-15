Hello,

In the past six hours, my encryption password has apparently been changed as I get a notice that there's an issue with sync and I need to sign it but entering my encryption password returns 'Wrong password entered'

I fresh installed Vivaldi on a new PC (never before installed) and have the same issue. I understand that resetting the encryption password will involve deleting the data

Do you know why this may have happened and how I can resolve it without resetting the sync data?

Thank you