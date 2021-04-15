-
BlackenedPies
Hello,
In the past six hours, my encryption password has apparently been changed as I get a notice that there's an issue with sync and I need to sign it but entering my encryption password returns 'Wrong password entered'
I fresh installed Vivaldi on a new PC (never before installed) and have the same issue. I understand that resetting the encryption password will involve deleting the data
Do you know why this may have happened and how I can resolve it without resetting the sync data?
Thank you
@BlackenedPies Hello,
Vivaldi servers underwent maintenance & update, so some services (especially Sync) were unavailable. It seems completed now. Check https://vivaldistatus.com.
Hlini Vivaldi Team
Thanks for getting in touch. I had a look and indeed for a small part of our users the sync entry got affected in the upgrade yesterday.
This is part of a fix and and it affected your sync account. Please select delete data on server and sync again.
That will fix the entry for you and should be good from now on.
So sorry for the inconvenience.
All the best
BlackenedPies
For others with this issue, I recommend installing Vivaldi on a second PC and resetting the encryption password. Then, go back to the first PC and sign back in - for me, this synced my data back at the same point (bookmarks, extensions, etc.) without resetting anything
@BlackenedPies didn't try but shouldn't it suffice to install a standalone of another build on the same PC, or maybe even signing in to sync with another profile?
Same problem here, It has now happened me TWICE. Setup vivaldi on a new device and create account (password + encrypted password). After a while I wanted to access this account from another hdd on same device (the only time I tried to retrieve sync on the account) but returned "wrong password entered" all the time. Did not want to delete sync data so just stopped using that account. After another while I created a new fresh account, then had to migrate data and exactly same thing happened again. I do store passwords securely and reliably with a 3rd party service that has never failed me, so there is no possible chance I could have forgot/mistyped my encryption passwords. It must have something to do with the server side or plain text formatting.
@Cannaman Please check Troubleshoot Sync issues and if that does not help, visit report page , select product "vivaldi,net website and services" and report your issue.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Cannaman
Hi, do you start another Windows from this HDD?
This change your user ID for password encryption, maybe this mess up your user/sync passwords.
You have it twice I have it zero since sync was implemented on 6 devices, something is different on your install/systems.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Do you mean If I have another boot partition on the same drive? if that is the case, no. However I do certainly change main drive from time to time I would not expect it to not be working in another drive. With user Id you mean device name or account name? also, the same password error persist when trying to sync to the smartphone version of vivaldi. What's the point of syncing if there is no cross-platform availability?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Cannaman
I have 3 devices synced at moment on one account and 2 on another, Windows, Linux Android, no issues:
The encryption ID is a combination of user ID and hardware ID on Windows, this was only guessing it may influence the Vivaldi sync system.
I have a similar issue, see recently my microsoft account got hacked and my Laptop was remotely locked and encryted with Bit Locker, after a long investigation Microsoft concluded that my account could not be reocovered so i had to delete all my data and clean install windows on my laptop, This was the only laptop on which i ever installed Vivaldi and used it, i had alot of data on vivaldi, exports from my previous browsers aswell, and when i reinstalled vivaldi, it's asking me for the encrytion password, i never set one, but then i find out that if you don't set one than it sets your first even login password as the encryption password, i tried all my passwords, all of them, none of them worked, How do i access my data again?
@Haashir99 Stop asking with same post on so many places in forum! Check https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/838615
@DoctorG sorry i posted on a really old convo, though wouldn't get reply there so i posted it on a more latest one, my bad
