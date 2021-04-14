Vivaldi is a great browser from a great company. I use it on Android, Mac and Linux. One complaint I have on Mac (and Linux) is that it simply runs WAY too many processes/threads and as a result chows through battery.

On Mac when using Safari or Firefox usage is much lower. Same on Linux - using Firefox i's hardly using CPU or threads and never eats my battery nor starts up the fans. However Vivaldi always uses more CPU and threads, chowing through battery.

On most video sites, Firefox and Safari will easily play videos all day with low CPU but Vivaldi on Mac and Linux will have the fans spinning up after a few minutes.

Attached is a screenshot of Activity Monitor with both Safari and Vivaldi open on google.com doing nothing else. Both have Bitwarden extensions but that's it.

As you can see Vivaldi has WAY too many threads open vs Safari and uses half the CPU.

This may be a chrome engine issue, in which case I highly recommend you guys move to Gecko engine or Webkit.

thanks

( image url))