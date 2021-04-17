I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox 😇
You also like Vivaldi and Firefox?
What browser do you like more and why?
What is your main browser?
In this thread we only Firefox and Vivaldi and don't care about other browsers...
...so be ontopic
@guigirl Where is intruder!?
@Stardust After the reading of different posts,
I confess I installed Firefox Nightly to give it a try a couple of days ago... influenced by someone somewhere
I couldn't find any reason not to use Vivaldi as main browser.
I know there is a real choice to make between two different mindsets and ways of being a surfer nowadays.
I confess (again)...
... that I did, in the same enthusiastic momentum, even reopen Firefox (I had such an old version installed... ) and installed the last update.
But, in both cases...
I really had a weird feeling (not that weird to be honest).
I just reconnected to the feeling I had when I decided to let Firefox behind.
I couldn't find any convincing reason (even privacy or security) to go back to Firefox.
User Interface, Settings, usage, esthetic, modding... everything was, in my opinion, messy and rough drafted (really too far from the experience I have with Vivaldi and with the experience I had with Firefox +/- 6 years ago.
@Ornorm At least you have now fully updated Firefox
But have you seen the new super cool Firefox tabs? :smiling_face_with_open_mouth_closed_eyes:
@Stardust said in I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox :
the new super cool
I did. They are more than that. They are super super super cool!
Seems like everybody love zoom buttons on the address bar :face_savouring_delicious_food:
Still waiting for this feature in Vivaldi
@guigirl I am super serious!
@guigirl said in I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox :
We've been able to drag it there for a long time -- look again at my 2nd pic above.
You are using mod! :face_with_stuck-out_tongue: :face_with_stuck-out_tongue_closed_eyes:
@guigirl What!? I thought It's impossible!!
Nope I can't. Shift+click-drag doesn't work. Maybe you are using some magic?
@guigirl said in I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox :
I shan't bore you with yet again another restatement of my points
I'm really aware of your points. This is the reason why...
I installed FF (I try to stay discrete here... I have to keep my honor safe ) and updated FF Stable
this is what I did tacitly include into a real choice to make between two different mindsets and which is really important; I couldn't agree more.
Regarding aesthetics, it's indeed a real personal opinion and what you show is indeed quite equivalent to what FF can offer but, for me and for the stylee-hypee-crazy-phunky-phreshy-oddy choices that I've made here, FF can't go as far as Vivaldi which is totally offensive for my eyes and for my soul .
The style, the ergonomic, the user experience, the features, etc. that Vivaldi offers are too important for me in my day-to-day browsing even if I'd dream of a Vivaldi working independently from any gargle engine.
It's hard to find the correct balance between privacy/security and features/style. For the moment, Vivaldi is the one that gives me that correct balance.
@guigirl said in I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox :
i shall fire up V again & try.
Yes, please
(Maybe there is already a new Snapshot available and you need to update)
@guigirl said in I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox :
Is this a bug that none of us has noticed?
Not a bug. It's just not possible
Check out Pesala post in this recent thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59228/zoom-information
-
@guigirl said in I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox :
I would need to logout first
But.. You have like two browsers..
-
@guigirl if you click on the % field, it resets zoom?
(in Vivaldi)
@guigirl said in I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox :
i did.
You couldn't. But you did some mod.
@guigirl said in I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox :
Oh yeah? Says who? I demand proof!
I remember someone uploaded a screenshot with side-by-side comparison today...
-
@guigirl I guess it was the evil hacker who installed you zoom mod
@guigirl Maybe you have a magical cap (Make Vivaldi Great Again) that does tricks?
-
@guigirl You should never answer on the fake scam calls from Microsoft support
@guigirl No, we can't. You know how we passionately abhor & eschew all OT.