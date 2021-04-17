@guigirl said in I cheat on Vivaldi with Firefox :

I shan't bore you with yet again another restatement of my points

I'm really aware of your points. This is the reason why...

I installed FF (I try to stay discrete here... I have to keep my honor safe ) and updated FF Stable

this is what I did tacitly include into a real choice to make between two different mindsets and which is really important; I couldn't agree more.

Regarding aesthetics, it's indeed a real personal opinion and what you show is indeed quite equivalent to what FF can offer but, for me and for the stylee-hypee-crazy-phunky-phreshy-oddy choices that I've made here, FF can't go as far as Vivaldi which is totally offensive for my eyes and for my soul .

The style, the ergonomic, the user experience, the features, etc. that Vivaldi offers are too important for me in my day-to-day browsing even if I'd dream of a Vivaldi working independently from any gargle engine.

It's hard to find the correct balance between privacy/security and features/style. For the moment, Vivaldi is the one that gives me that correct balance.