Interesting theory. I never used the QR code generator in Vivaldi before and I would've probably missed your thread altogether if not for some CoC violations for which your thread was reported to the moderators. That's literally the only reason I'm here - but since another moderator had already intervened, I'd like to add 2 cents on the topic itself.

It's useless.

I strongly disagree. I've literally found a use case for the additional address bar within the first 5 seconds (yes, five seconds) of using the feature and I think it's pretty useful. At least for me.

You see, a lot of websites embeds various parameters in the URLs, some of which are useless (at least to me - such as tracking, referrals etc.). If you remove those parameters, the URL still redirects to the same website and works perfectly fine.

For example, Facebook adds ?fbclid=... at the end of each external URL, which is quite redundant for the user. Even this forum adds the suffix ?_= followed by some numbers.

I have a custom of removing all of that unnecessary parameters whenever I share a link or save it as a bookmark (obviously it requires some prior knowledge, as removing crucial parameters may lead to breaking the URL). I do this "URL cleanup" almost automatically and it was the first thing that I did when I decided to try out the QR code generator, without even thinking much about it.

That's just one reason for wanting to modify the URL manually - another one that comes to mind is adding/removing the "mobile" subdomain (like eg. m.youtube.com and youtube.com ). For some people (including, but not limited to web developers) modifying the URL manually is something they do on a daily basis.

Obviously, you can modify the URL in the address bar itself. However! If you already click on the QR code button, you'll have to close it, then modify the URL and then open the QR code generator again, whereas the additional address bar allows you to modify it "on the go". It's actually pretty awesome, in my opinion, and I'm happy that the developers thought about adding it.

Of course, YMMV, everyone uses their software in their own way and I'm not here to belittle your modification. Actually, I'm glad that you took the time to share it with others who - like you - may find it useful (although, next time you could try to be more friendly and focus on the modification itself instead of trying to argue whether something is useful or not).