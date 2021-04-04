Remove the QR code address input
Original post::
It's useless. Some of you, especially the person who thought it was a good idea to put such there in the first place would argue against this claim. It would fall on deaf ears because there already is an address bar.
Like, seriously?! In what situation would you have foreknowledge of a page address to generate a QR code, except in the rare instance you already had visited the page and could memorize an address verbatim? Probably over 90% of users who had bothered to enable the QR code generator in Vivaldi wouldn't even touch the address shown, even though it is an input you can manipulate unnecessarily.
Don't hand me that bandwidth nonsense either, even if you had foreknowledge you can make mistakes, and the lot of you who don't have ad blocking enabled, either through Vivaldi itself or through a third-party extension / software can't even begin to make a claim about bandwidth and oppressive data caps when you aren't doing anything about it in the first place.
...Ahem Anyway, if you agree like I do the address input in the QR code gen is completely useless and unnecessary, here's some CSS to remove it (and make the result look nice).
In an effort to help alleviate some clarification issues, let's first begin with what the problem is. In my personal opinion I find that while the QR code generator is nice, I have absolutely no need for the address bar within its dialogue. That's right: If you haven't known about the QR code generator, it gives you a second address bar underneath the QR code.
I'm not a fan of duplicate functionality in many applications, and within many contexts. Sure, it's nice to have multiple ways of doing the same thing, but I see no need to have another address bar which does nothing but change the QR code shown. That's nice if you already know the address you provide works, but then what if it doesn't?
I would end up modifying the address in the main toolbar's address bar (where I have more room to see the address anyway) and make damn certain the address I'd want to have on my mobile via QR code works before I scan it. So why have it under the QR code in the first place?
If you also think it's useless, here's some code to remove it and make the result not look like a poor hack.
/* Remove QR code address input */ #main .button-toolbar.create-qr-code .dialog-content INPUT { display: none; } #main .button-toolbar.create-qr-code .dialog-content { padding: 0 18px 0 18px; } #main .button-toolbar.create-qr-code IMG { margin-bottom: 18px; }
@hebgbs But it is removable from the settings:
addressbbar> address field options >
QR code generatorcheckbox.
greybeard Ambassador

Agreed.
Agreed.
But I can imagine some users wanting to take their phone and grab the QR code for a site... maybe(?)
Also there Rt Click > Copy Page Address
or
Bookmarks sync'ed to Vivaldi on the phone.
But remember this is a computer. Since the advent of DoS / Windows there are always six ways to do anything .
There is also a Setting to Enable / Disable this feature:
The problem isn't the QR code gen itself, it is the fact duplicate functionality exists in it which this modification is to remove.
The QR code gen is nice. I like it! but the address bar input being there underneath the code is something which Imo is bothersome. For many it may not be. And that's cool. Vivaldi is about personalizing the browser to be how you want, and OP rant aside this is only one of the many ways I do it which everybody can use as they wish.
@hebgbs Oh. I missed the fact it only removed the input below the QR. Yeah, I guess the dynamic input there could be helpful. Or not. Btw, as always, any mod could be useful
The input is probably not a dupe function. The default QR only points to the current [loaded] url while users can adjust that with the additional box. But honestly I didn't use the feature too much. So I could be wrong.
I do not wish to be adversarial about it much further, as there probably is a technical reason for why the address bar is there in the first place — Probably, some conflicting issue with the CSS for the address bar being used in the code itself, and since the QR code generated for however they're doing it also includes the address itself, why not? It's plain-text, not separated into little tiny bits for formatting and likely is the reason why they have it there as well.
I still find it useless clutter in an otherwise elegant implementation, in spite of potential technical difficulties with using the address from the address bar itself.
Pesala Ambassador
@hebgbs Why be adversarial about it at all in the first place? It is an option that was added to Vivaldi 3.5 some time back. You can read the details there of how it is useful, and how to turn it off in Settings.
Ad-blocking is enabled by default, so I don't know which version you are using.
@Pesala Okay. Seems like the whole post flew over everybody's heads.
Is there a way in this website's version of Markdown to use a tag which hides content in an expandable container? I can do that in the Ubuntu MATE forums, but I know not the intricacies of Vivaldi's Markdown client, and I would like to hide the OP so I am not removing content from the post, but removing it from view for optional reading as I'd like to basically re-write the whole thing without taking away from it.
Of these modifications, namely to clarify the purpose of this style is to remove the address input within the QR code modal / dialogue which appears when the QR button is pressed, of which there is no option I can see to just disable that while retaining the QR generator.
@hebgbs said in Remove the QR code address input:
Is there a way in this website's version of Markdown to use a tag which hides content in an expandable container?
Yes like this:
> This will show up >> This will be hidden
It will not appear correctly in the preview pane, but the actual post will be correct.
This will show up
This will be hidden
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Interesting theory. I never used the QR code generator in Vivaldi before and I would've probably missed your thread altogether if not for some CoC violations for which your thread was reported to the moderators. That's literally the only reason I'm here - but since another moderator had already intervened, I'd like to add 2 cents on the topic itself.
@hebgbs said in Remove the QR code address input:
It's useless.
I strongly disagree. I've literally found a use case for the additional address bar within the first 5 seconds (yes, five seconds) of using the feature and I think it's pretty useful. At least for me.
You see, a lot of websites embeds various parameters in the URLs, some of which are useless (at least to me - such as tracking, referrals etc.). If you remove those parameters, the URL still redirects to the same website and works perfectly fine.
For example, Facebook adds
?fbclid=...at the end of each external URL, which is quite redundant for the user. Even this forum adds the suffix
?_=followed by some numbers.
I have a custom of removing all of that unnecessary parameters whenever I share a link or save it as a bookmark (obviously it requires some prior knowledge, as removing crucial parameters may lead to breaking the URL). I do this "URL cleanup" almost automatically and it was the first thing that I did when I decided to try out the QR code generator, without even thinking much about it.
That's just one reason for wanting to modify the URL manually - another one that comes to mind is adding/removing the "mobile" subdomain (like eg.
m.youtube.comand
youtube.com). For some people (including, but not limited to web developers) modifying the URL manually is something they do on a daily basis.
Obviously, you can modify the URL in the address bar itself. However! If you already click on the QR code button, you'll have to close it, then modify the URL and then open the QR code generator again, whereas the additional address bar allows you to modify it "on the go". It's actually pretty awesome, in my opinion, and I'm happy that the developers thought about adding it.
Of course, YMMV, everyone uses their software in their own way and I'm not here to belittle your modification. Actually, I'm glad that you took the time to share it with others who - like you - may find it useful (although, next time you could try to be more friendly and focus on the modification itself instead of trying to argue whether something is useful or not).
-
Modified the OP. If admins want to clean the thread up, that's fine, if not the original exists to give the content below OP correct context.
@pafflick said:
I have a custom of removing all of that unnecessary parameters whenever I share a link or save it as a bookmark
There's an extension from CWS called ClearURLs which does this very thing. Give it a look.
-
Komposten Translator
@pafflick Another example is how this forum puts
/[number]at the end of the address bar as you scroll down, so that the link goes directly to the post you're on. If you want to create a QR code to the top of the page (or to page 1) without having to scroll/navigate there, just remove that part from the URL in the QR generator. Simply changing the text in the address bar does not work unless you confirm it by pressing enter (and thus navigate away from the current page/place).
-
I have been researching on how to remove 'create QR code' from image in context menu of win 10, Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53... to No avail... I am using a desktop... I don
t play with cell phones & their cameras... they are strictly for emergencies... I have no need of it.. sooner or later context menu
s that are of no use to me or clutter any context menu can accidently be clicked on... In my opinion, there has been way to many Vivaldi updates in the past 4 or so, months... I may have to make another browser as my default to get as far away from Google & Microsoft as possible. My other 5 browsers do not have this menu or another certain context menu, when I am image searching.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Vm96H7 Edit:
Settings, Appearance, Menu Customization, Image, and remove Search from Image from the context menu.
Tip: Grave accent is used by forum for formatting code.
-
:):):) Thank You:)Pesala