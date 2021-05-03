I have been using FastStone Capture for years. Everyone needs to capture screen shots sometimes, and PrintScreen or the clip feature built-in to Windows 7 is a bit limited. The last freeware version 5.3 is probably adequate for most people, though I liked it so much that I registered the latest Shareware version.

What I like about it best is:

Easily configurable hotkeys that are easy to remember

Excellent PNG image compression

Excellent annotation of screen shots

Also check out other free products from FastStone, the Image Viewer and PhotoResizer, which are both reviewed on my Softerviews.org site.