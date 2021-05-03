FastStone Capture
Pesala Ambassador
I have been using FastStone Capture for years. Everyone needs to capture screen shots sometimes, and PrintScreen or the clip feature built-in to Windows 7 is a bit limited. The last freeware version 5.3 is probably adequate for most people, though I liked it so much that I registered the latest Shareware version.
What I like about it best is:
- Easily configurable hotkeys that are easy to remember
- Excellent PNG image compression
- Excellent annotation of screen shots
Also check out other free products from FastStone, the Image Viewer and PhotoResizer, which are both reviewed on my Softerviews.org site.
zahek Translator
First I have seen it in your page and since that time I use it. It is great tool. Thanks.
+1
FastStone makes good stuff. I've been using their products for many years. Not quite as long as Opera though: two centuries! :ohmy:
I'm using FastStone img viever for…ages (don't know how long)
but for SS's, there is a much simpler app called LightShot.
Simple edit and fast/simple upload with 1 click.
I use FastStone Image Viewer for Screen Captures.
Doesn't FastStone Image Viewer basically have the same capabilities as FastStone Capture and FastStone PhotoResizer already built in?
calcuttaman
I have been using FastStone Capture for years.
I wondered what program Pesala used over at the Opera forums and asked him and found out about FastStone Capture. I registered it within minutes of trying it.
Super easy to use and to annotate the png with arrows/text etc. This is a must have on every computer I have.
Hi all!
Great tool. Used it a lot at work. Then somehow regressed to Snipping Tool (how did that happen?!?). Maybe it is worth mentioning that Capture is able to not only make screenshots but record screencasts! I did several "How to" videos for our non-techies.
For screen captures I've just always used the tool built into my image viewer (IrfanView) … I never saw the point in a separate program.
Pesala Ambassador
Screen Capture in IrfanView has many limitations:
- It is not loaded on startup, so you have to launch it before you can use it. FastStone sits in memory waiting for the shortcut to be pressed.]
- PrintScreen, and combinations with it, are the most useful shortcuts to use as their purpose is well understood and not used by other programs, unlike Ctrl F11 or whatever
- IrfanView has different capture options, but only one shortcut while FastStone allows users to assign a different shortcut to each function.
- Annotation tools are also very useful. The Draw function in FastStone lets you work in vector mode, adding text, highlights, arrows, callout notes, etc. Although this can be done with IrfanPaint, it is much less flexible.
There is another tool, I really recommend:
ScreenHunter <<<- Link
It allows you presettings like bmp / jpeg / gif, you can configure a hotkey, preselect a target folder and a file prefix, and you can choose full screen shot, active window or rectangle area by drawing it.
And you are able to make unlimited shots - every click is a new screenie.
Pesala Ambassador
@ingolf Your link to Screenhunter is broken. It seems to be a very basic utility. Better use the Windows snipping tool these days.
The free version of FastStone Capture 5.3 is even better, with plenty of options for annotating screen shots.
Eight years on from starting this topic, FastStone is up to version 9.7, with even more powerful features. I still use it daily, and prefer it over Vivaldi's built-in capture tool, which is also quite basic.
FastStone Capture is not limited to taking screen shots of web pages, but can capture any screen or multiple monitors, and record video.
I use PicPick app for screenshots. It has great tools for capture and image editing, also it can upload images to custom ftp server, cloud services and social networks.
@catweazle said in FastStone Capture:
Alternatives FOSS for Linux are Ksnip and FlameShot,
Also, Shutter is now back.
@paul1149 , yes, I forgot it and this is perhaps the best alternative to ShareX regarding functionality.
(Not to be confused with the shedule utility with the same name)
@catweazle I use Shutter. Ksnip is very close to it, but Shutter has a better image editor.
Pesala Ambassador
FastStone Viewer 7.6
My Review. This excellent image viewer is free for home users. This latest version includes a number of improvements:
- Used a new database engine for better performance, capacity, and reliability
- Added "Pre-scan folders into thumbnail database" tool under Settings menu. This tool can be used to get the thumbnails ready before visiting the folders/drives
- Added a rating system to classify files from 1 to 5
- Added 3 new sorting options: Date Taken, Rating and Tagged
- When copying or moving files, tags and ratings will be preserved in the database
- Optimized the program for reduced launch time, faster folder tree creation and network folder access
- Enhanced the 3 built-in themes: Bright, Gray and Dark
- File size of selected items shown in status bar
- In windowed view, merge two status bars into one to maximize viewing area
- Now you can shuffle images in current folder before thumbnail creation is complete
- Added an option (Settings > "Dual Monitor" tab) to select the secondary monitor when more than 2 monitors are detected
- Added "Center" option to Image Strip Builder
- Added "Preserve Aspect Ratio" option to Image Size in Design and Print tool
- Added hotkeys for Google Maps (Ctrl+Shift+M) and Google Earth (Ctrl+Alt+M) when current image has GPS coordinates
- Added "EXIF Lens Model" option to caption in Contact Sheet, text in Slide Show and text in Batch Convert tool
- Many other small improvements, including vulnerability and bug fixes
Nice mention of this! I've been using FS Image Viewer for years. It is installed on every new laptop of mine within minutes of the initial bootup.
In addition to viewing photos, it has a great desktop wallpaper tool that allows you to customize quite a bit.
@Pesala said in FastStone Capture:
FastStone Viewer 7.6
-
As imageviewer/editor I use Nomacs Image Lounge, very complete and FOSS (GPL 3.0), similar features as the IrfanView which I used before.
Edit: the only difference to IrfanView is, that Nomacs lacks the possibility to view also multimedia files, but for this is anyway better the VLC media player.
FastStone Viewer is the best image viewer for Windows.