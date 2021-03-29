Encryption password
-
I bought a new computer on which I installed the Vivaldi browser and I want to find my settings and passwords, but I am asked for the encryption password while I did not define it before. I slap the connection password. I do not want to lose my data, help me synchronize. Thank you
-
Vivaldi did not ask me for a password of encryption when I created my account. What should I do in this case?
-
@GUYZOSMART Have you enabled Sync? Enter password message only appears on enabling sync.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
A couple of clarifications. Firstly, encryption password is not created when you register a Vivaldi account, it's created, when you use Sync for the first time. Secondly, it has never been possible to use Sync without encrypting the data with a separate password.
In the beginning, users could "skip" creating an encryption password, but then the login password was set as the encryption password instead. Please note that changing the login password will not change the encryption password, so if you've changed the password, please try your previous login passwords in Sync, in case one of them matches the encryption password.
Also, we don't recommend using Sync with only one device as a backup service. If you do, we can't guarantee you'll be able to restore the data. Forgetting the encryption password being the main, if not the only, reason for data loss.
Sync is first and foremost for synchronising data across multiple devices. Though, having your browser data available locally in more than one Vivaldi decreases the chance of data loss greatly. So, when used as intended, Sync does work as backup as well.
Hope this helps.
-
And when I enter the main password of my Vivaldi account, it does not work
-
Vivaldi did not ask me for a password of encryption when I created my account. What should I do in this case?
-
mib2berlin
@GUYZOSMART
Hi, all answers are in the post from @jane-n .
Cheers, mib
-
hi, what have been the original rules (minimum length, letters, numbers, special chars ...) for the encryption password or main password in the beginning of vivaldi?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The minimum length for Sync's encryption password has always been 12 characters. IIRC, all characters have always been allowed.
The account login password's minimum length years ago was 8 characters and characters were limited to basic Latin alphabet letters, numbers and simple symbols. Nowadays the minimum length requirement for the login password is also 12 characters and all letters, numbers and symbols are accepted.
-
We change password because we can't remember the old password. After the password was change, we cannot sync as the old forgotten password was stuck in the sync data. How we will fix this problem?
-
mib2berlin
@na2099
Hi, how did you change the encryption password?
You can only change it if you are logged in and encrypted with the old password.
You can change the account password but it have nothing to do with the encryption password.
If you forgot the encryption password and no device is still on sync all sync data is lost.
Cheers, mib
-
I cannot remember my encryption password (I don't ever remember doing a separate password for this and none of my old user passwords work?) - I am logged in on one laptop that is still synced but on second laptop I cannot sync because of unknown password. So if I reset the sync password I will lose all data on both laptops? This is insane that you don't have a better recovery system - I have years of bookmarks and passwords in there that I don't want to wipe? I also cannot export bookmarks ? Do you have any tech support?
-
mib2berlin
@egate7
Hi, ah you can save your encryption key and you can export your bookmarks.
All data of you synced laptop is on the sync server.
Open the help pages with F1 to get more information about sync, bookmarks.
Sync work additive, if you have a device not synced but with own bookmarks you have both data on both devices after both sync.
It is may possible to get duplicates.
I would export the bookmarks of the offline laptop.
After reset remote data from the synced laptop, create a new sync password.
Cheers, mib
-
thank you, I got it I, dug deep into my old passwords and found one that worked