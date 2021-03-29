A couple of clarifications. Firstly, encryption password is not created when you register a Vivaldi account, it's created, when you use Sync for the first time. Secondly, it has never been possible to use Sync without encrypting the data with a separate password.

In the beginning, users could "skip" creating an encryption password, but then the login password was set as the encryption password instead. Please note that changing the login password will not change the encryption password, so if you've changed the password, please try your previous login passwords in Sync, in case one of them matches the encryption password.

Also, we don't recommend using Sync with only one device as a backup service. If you do, we can't guarantee you'll be able to restore the data. Forgetting the encryption password being the main, if not the only, reason for data loss.

Sync is first and foremost for synchronising data across multiple devices. Though, having your browser data available locally in more than one Vivaldi decreases the chance of data loss greatly. So, when used as intended, Sync does work as backup as well.

Hope this helps.