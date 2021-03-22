Ok, hilariously, using root to create a ~/.desktop_folder directory and perform "chmod 555" on it, and then setting all of my screens to folder view with this custom folder address does very effectively prevent any icons from being created on the desktop.

I actually originally wrote this post to say that it was a solution for me (albeit a bit of a hacked one), but now the tab drag-out behavior is inconsistent and breaks when I'm dragging out a tab onto another screen.

The issue now with this folder-view mode is that if you try to drag out a tab onto a different screen to view it side-by-side with the parent vivaldi window on the parent screen, you get a context menu with "Move here / Copy Here / Link Here / Add Icon / Cancel" without the tab getting broken out its parent window. If you drag out a tab to somewhere just above the parent window, the tab will successfully pop out. If you do it extremely quickly (like <20ms), the move/copy/link context menu doesn't even get created and you get the expected tab drag-out behavior. If you do it more slowly, the context menu shows up and you have to click to dismiss it. But a drag to the side of or below the parent window stops the tab drag out completely and only gives you the context menu ~scratches head~

Clearly this is all just more of the same bugged tab drag-out action in this environment and the fix here is just to patch the vivaldi bug. It's actually much more frustrating and breaking this way than just mopping up icons whenever you close your windows.

Regarding something that was mentioned earlier about just getting better about tab management - the entire purpose of the tab drag-out maneuver is to see the tab's page and the parent window side by side at the same time, preferably using a single mouse action. Its something that happens a lot when you have an oversized amount of screen real estate, and I've grown accustomed to this in other browsers (certainly other implementations of chromium). I honestly didn't realize just how regularly I do this until it broke in vivaldi, I would say its a pretty big deal to me to do this in one motion. The two-step break-out gesture/hotkey followed by mouse drag could be considered a workaround, but then again so would the three-step single-gesture drag-out, select generated icon, hit delete key sequence.