Hi,

When using Google Meet on Chrome, Edge or other Chromium browsers, I have certain tab controls to see which tab is being shared in a presentation, see the red dot when a meeting is active or have the ability to stop sharing the tab. See the example below.

On Vivaldi I can start Google Meet and share a tab, but can't see which tab is shared, can't easily switch to another tab, etc..

Is there some switch I need to activate to get these features to Vivaldi, or is this not yet implemented?

Would really love to make Vivaldi my default browser, especially after all the speed enhancements in 3.7, but this is holding me back.

Thanks!