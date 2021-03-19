Google meet tab sharing functions also on Vivaldi?
-
Hi,
When using Google Meet on Chrome, Edge or other Chromium browsers, I have certain tab controls to see which tab is being shared in a presentation, see the red dot when a meeting is active or have the ability to stop sharing the tab. See the example below.
On Vivaldi I can start Google Meet and share a tab, but can't see which tab is shared, can't easily switch to another tab, etc..
Is there some switch I need to activate to get these features to Vivaldi, or is this not yet implemented?
Would really love to make Vivaldi my default browser, especially after all the speed enhancements in 3.7, but this is holding me back.
Thanks!
-
Anyone have any information on this yet?
-
@Gwen-Dragon Thanks for your reply. It's working in MS Edge so I assume it's not Google Chrome only?
-
@Gwen-Dragon It's working in Edge both with paid (Google Suite) and free accounts. I hoped there was a flags setting or experiment that I could activate, but it's probably also tied in the UI etc..
-
@Gwen-Dragon said in Google meet tab sharing functions also on Vivaldi?:
@heinivanbergen I do not know if Microsoft bought a licence to add the Google Meet in tab's UI.
And you should keep in mind that Chromium's or Edge's user interface is completely different to Vivaldi's.
Yes, that makes sense
-
@Gwen-Dragon Do you know if there is already some progress on this issue?
-
@gwen-dragon I don’t think the OP is asking about a google-specific issue, this is a minor security issue where Vivaldi does not make it clear that a tab is being recorded.
-
WebRTC Screen Sharing of an unfocused tab fails (VB-80204)
That came in a recent snapshot so the next stable version update for Vivaldi might have the fix.
-
@gwen-dragon I've tested snapshot 4.0.2312.17 and screen sharing is definitely better there. I can now see the contents of the shared tab in Meet.
What I'm still missing, are the icons in tabs to show which tab is being shared, the icon for an active Meet session and the ability to switch shared tabs as I mentioned in the original post.
-
Anybody how has got this to work in Vivaldi?
-
This thread is open so long already and it has not been solved entirely yet to my big surprise and disappointment. I am really liking Vivaldi and almost left other browsers behind. Yet the missing ability to switch shared tabs is really blocking me from switching fully to Vivaldi.
It is also worth mentioning that I am not using macOS but running Manjaro Linux
-
rafaelcaldas
Same issue here. That's the only feature that makes me still not use Vivaldi as my main navigator. Realy a shame. I'm using Pop_OS!