"Unsubscribe" and "Mark as Read" on Notifications
When I see a m3 notification, there are three options (on GalliumOS Linux). The options are "Settings," "Activate," and "Close." ("Activate" opens the email). I would like to add two more important options: "Mark as Read" and "Unsubscribe." Unsubscribe will only show if an unsubscribe link is detected, and it will open the unsubscribe link. These options allow users to deal with the email as soon as they get it, without opening the email client. For example, today I submitted a bug report and got an automatic email about it. I know what's in the bug report, and while I'm glad to know it went through, I don't want to open up my mail to read it. "Unsubscribe" would reduce the amount of effort it takes to unsubscribe - just click on the button, you don't even need to open the email.
I've made a demo script to see how it works, using notify-send.sh.
./notify-send.sh -o "Open:blank 'Read'" -o "Mark as Read:blank 'Mark as Read'" -o "Unsubscribe:blank 'Unsubscribe'" -o "Settings:blank 'Settings'" --icon=mail-unread --app-name=mail --hint=string:sound-name:message-new-email New Mail from sender Message
You can see it here:
http://i.imgur.com/ASEkcq4.png
In addition to Linux, I know Mac supports multiple actions on notifications. Does anyone know about Windows?
