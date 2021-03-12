When I see a m3 notification, there are three options (on GalliumOS Linux). The options are "Settings," "Activate," and "Close." ("Activate" opens the email). I would like to add two more important options: "Mark as Read" and "Unsubscribe." Unsubscribe will only show if an unsubscribe link is detected, and it will open the unsubscribe link. These options allow users to deal with the email as soon as they get it, without opening the email client. For example, today I submitted a bug report and got an automatic email about it. I know what's in the bug report, and while I'm glad to know it went through, I don't want to open up my mail to read it. "Unsubscribe" would reduce the amount of effort it takes to unsubscribe - just click on the button, you don't even need to open the email.