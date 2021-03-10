Make a Quick Bookmark available from cursor (floating bookmark panel or bar)
Hello,
As exists a Quick command, please make a Quick Bookmark which is displayed from cursor position, and would be called from keyboard shortcut, or better (I think) from a mouse gesture.
Please look two versions :
The Vivaldi current bookmark panel which is simplified and made as a popup (trigged from the green point which is the last cursor point) ;
The second is a version from current bookmark bar using Windows 95 start menu with cascade menus then :
Advantages
- mouse-centered use of bookmarks
- quick solution to get bookmarks
- let user's mind focused on the web page, not into an interface
- if the bookmark panel is a semi-heavy solution (and could be called from this Quick Bookmark), this one is a lighter one and more naturally
- no still need bookmark bar (then this no still interfere with tab bar UI)
- interesting for minimalist vivaldi ui
- allows to keep your panel visible, and not changing it only to get a new bookmark
- the web page stay the main part of the browser
The first solution remembers this suggestion : Unanchor panel / Free floating panel / Pop-up panel
This is linked to A Quick History on mouse !
