To me their tool is absolutely awesome because it gives you a reading visual pacer and a "read out loud" included feature with very natural voices. (not the traditional robotic ones)

I would really help all those people who do not like or have issue with visual reading (a lot of Youngsters nowadays) because the visual pacer keeps your mind focused; and the audio reading completes the information understanding and memorizing.

You can also on Edge choose a kind of concentration mode that only highlights 1, 3 or 5 lines at a time.

To me, it is the current best reader mode ever; all browsers included.