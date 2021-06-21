Connecting to IMAP server failed: TLS handshake failed
mozzer Translator
Hi!
I try to connect to IMAP server (Vivaldi 3.6 stable on Ubuntu). I have imported custom certificate and it's visible on
chrome://settings/certificatesand
certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -L. I can connect to the server on Thunderbird without any issues. Unfortunately on Vivaldi I'm getting error:
Could not open socket: TSL handshake failed: Reason : Net::ERR_ SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR
Is there any chance to fix this?
mozzer Translator
@Gwen-Dragon Indeed, it's STARTTLS (port 143). For SMTP it's 587.
mozzer Translator
@Gwen-Dragon Unfortunately port 993 is not working too - I'm stuck on "Attempting sign in...".
mozzer Translator
@Gwen-Dragon Thanks for trying to help anyway. I reported this as bug (VB-77471).
Same problem here. Only email worked is yahoo mail. Vivaldi mail not working, personal mail not working, TLS handshake failed. Really disappointed.
Hope it will be fixed soon. Having received the message "now you have mail", for joy I almost erased my Opera Mail, which on a modern computer looks like a Netscape Navigator. Only it works unlike Vivaldi Mail.
@romcha I am too thankful for Opera 12 to ever delete it. I will keep it for nostalgic reasons no matter what.
I cannot setup any email with the client. I always receive the message: TLS handshake failed - ERR_SOCKET_NOT_CONNECTED
@laroqua please add some more info regarding your account setup (Screenshot with your mail address redacted)
Also if you happen to use a virus scanner, in particular Avast, check if that is blocking the connection
@wildente Thank you for the info, indeed I have Avast, I am going to try to stop Avast for the necessary time and them try again.
mib2berlin
@laroqua
Hi, one user report to disable the Avast email shield, whatever that is.
Cheers, mib
@wildente I disconnected Avast virus I tried again, my gmail is setup for IMAP. I entered all the settings requested by Google for the IMAP server setup. I do not receive anymore the handshake error, but the credentials are not recognized. The first time google rejected the setup because it was an unknown app trying to get authorization to the email. I changed this email to authorize unknown apps. After I tried again, all the settings for the servers are correct but the login is not recognized. I received a message on the setup with the info - unknow credentials - and the password is correct.
@laroqua I was able setup the account in POP3 mode. Even that the email as a clear setup for IMAP in goolge. Three different attemps. My steps, first I disconnected the Avast antivirus to be able to correct the handshake issue. After I was able to make a connection using POP3 email. Thank you for the info and help.
@wildente Important to mention here too, in the google account you need to have the setting for - unknown apps - enable. Indeed google does not recommend to have the feature. Outlook Client email connects to any Gmail with the feature of - unknown apps - turned off.
I think Vivaldi team needs to be aware of this.
@laroqua late here. Sounds like it's working now?
Unfortunately it is not, it is not receiving emails I tried three emails to it and nothing happen. At one point I enabled again the - unknow apps - feature on Gmail for security since Vivaldi client was already setup, tried send email to the account, Gmail receive it, but not the Vivaldi client.
Went to Gmail account and disabled again the - unknow apps - feature did not receive any email one way or the other. When I set it up it got the email already in the Gmail folders, but as as mention above, did not receive any email after that.
I also setup the Vivaldi web mail in the Vivaldi client and this one is working. For now I removed the Gmail account, I think the issue maybe with Google itself. I will wait some more time and try again...enough for one day!
mib2berlin
@mib2berlin I will try again with the same settings and see if Avast is causing the problem.
sadaruwan12
Hi,
I had the same issue with my Vivaldi mail. I'm using Avast free version. Disabled the mail filter and it workes as intended. For some reason, Avast is blocking Vivaldi mail from sending connection requests.
deathshadow
I'm having this same issue, and I think it's related to the dropdown to choose SSL/TLS or STARTTLS being disabled, so I can't set it to STARTTLS for the IMAP account.
If you can't set the proper connection security, of course it doesn't work.