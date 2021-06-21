Unfortunately it is not, it is not receiving emails I tried three emails to it and nothing happen. At one point I enabled again the - unknow apps - feature on Gmail for security since Vivaldi client was already setup, tried send email to the account, Gmail receive it, but not the Vivaldi client.

Went to Gmail account and disabled again the - unknow apps - feature did not receive any email one way or the other. When I set it up it got the email already in the Gmail folders, but as as mention above, did not receive any email after that.

I also setup the Vivaldi web mail in the Vivaldi client and this one is working. For now I removed the Gmail account, I think the issue maybe with Google itself. I will wait some more time and try again...enough for one day!