Good afternoon,

I would like to be able to access URLs of files I download, in order to share them. I have Vivaldi as default browser on Android, and when I open link from other app (mostly Discord or other platforms), it opens URL and immediately downloads it, but leaving address bar empty and download running in background.

On desktop Vivaldi, I am able to look at downloaded files in sidebar, and see where they were downloaded form, and copy the URL. This is not possible to do on Android. Only options are Share, Rename, and Delete. No option to view source URL.

Any chance I am able to get to the actual URL of downloaded file, and be able to copy the link? What should I set for URL to stay in tab for me to copy text, and not immediately disappear to Downloads? I would like to avoid convoluted solutions of downloading files, go through Share menu, then generating new URL etc. when I could just copy URL and send link to whoever needs it once it's already publicly shared somewhere.