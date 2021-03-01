@Catweazle Well, they are probably not better as regards data privacy and so on but for free there is also Apple icloud.com (that works great on Windows and gives you a complete office suite) and of course the portable Microsoft Office accessible on onedrive.live.com.

To me, the best solution would be as close as the Paper extension; i.e a live saving in a kind of local storage (either in the browser or in a Vivaldi private cloud or something like that).

It does not have to be a powerful software with tons of features; just a little ahead the Notes tool to keep writing this novel or this school report you do not want to write; whenever you launch a new Pomodoro.

That is why I stated Ommwriter because it really looks like what I have in mind including the little details (keyboard typing sound, relax music...)

It should be very "welcoming" and refined design to give you the will to advance on that document you keep procrastinating.

Your link is cool but as I said the idea is not really about an integrated office solution.

I hope I found the proper words to detail my vision!