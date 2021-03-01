Ommwriter and Ommbits-like developed and integrated within Vivaldi
Hi all,
I think it would be the perfect match to your Pomodoro tool to develop and add a kind of copy of Ommwriter and Ommbits tools (ommwriter.com for reference) within Vivaldi:
Ommwriter-like with a minimalist full screen text processor page with some cool tools to define (background color, relaxation music, keyboard typing noise, Pomodoro timer design (e.g a red tomato with the minutes left inside))
Ommbits-like to start writing something, and then keep adding content every time the inspiration comes. It should be a one-click option to get back to the latest document. (it is the perfect complement to your Notes feature because they work differently)
Furthermore, a simple Trello-like feature would also be great within Vivaldi and able to sync.
I think the traditional 3 columns would be enough: to do, doing, done.
@Catweazle You are right, it is a commercial product; that is why I suggested Vivaldi to develop a native feature as close as possible to it.
Thanks for your link, I did not know it and it is quite a great alternative to what I suggested.
@C2A , Vivaldi has notes, which can also be edited in full screen, although naturally it doesn't have the amount of tools of a word processor, albeit enough for the basics with Markdown.
But mainly I use it as a kind of multi-clipboard. Adding a full-fledged word processor to Vivaldi, perhaps exceeds too much the resources it requires for a browser and especially, if there are good alternatives like SSuite that can be added to bookmarks.
It is not OpenSource (free proprietary soft), but the privacy policy it has is more clearly impossible
https://www.ssuitesoft.com/privacypolicy.htm that's all the policy
They have also a desktop version, which you can download.
@Catweazle Yes I think you are right; it may be too heavy if natively included within Vivaldi.
And with the side panel, the bookmark will always be one click away.
@C2A , do not forget to save the files created with SSuite, it don't host the documents online.
@Catweazle yeap; thanks.
Well having an ommwriter like/google docs like native solution (with auto save) was the point of my suggestion; in order to keep writing whenever the inspiration comes.
It could be a little bit like Paper extension but it should be light and quite basic.
In that way SSuite does not really match my criteria because there is no autosave in a cloud.
@C2A , yes, this is the only negative point, you can only save the documents locally. But if you don't want to use GDocs the only alternative I know of is this one (FOSS-OwnCloud integration)
https://www.redcoolmedia.net/index.php/web-browser-extension-productivity/officework-office-online-chrome-firefox-extension
@Catweazle Well, they are probably not better as regards data privacy and so on but for free there is also Apple icloud.com (that works great on Windows and gives you a complete office suite) and of course the portable Microsoft Office accessible on onedrive.live.com.
To me, the best solution would be as close as the Paper extension; i.e a live saving in a kind of local storage (either in the browser or in a Vivaldi private cloud or something like that).
It does not have to be a powerful software with tons of features; just a little ahead the Notes tool to keep writing this novel or this school report you do not want to write; whenever you launch a new Pomodoro.
That is why I stated Ommwriter because it really looks like what I have in mind including the little details (keyboard typing sound, relax music...)
It should be very "welcoming" and refined design to give you the will to advance on that document you keep procrastinating.
Your link is cool but as I said the idea is not really about an integrated office solution.
I hope I found the proper words to detail my vision!
@C2A . maybe you can find something in AlternativeTo
@Catweazle thanks for the link; they indeed offer many alternatives quite close as regards the text typing idea; but probably not with the details I stated.
Thanks anyway.
