@3x5 said in Merge elements of horizontal and vertical layout, for mobile:

I'm running Mobian on PinePhone, and Vivaldi works great! I think with some tweaks, the new mail client could be better than Geary, which is the stock email client for Mobian. However, we would need to be able to do two things: Create a second toolbar for the mail buttons. There may already be a way to create a second toolbar, and I just don't know about it.

Display the message list in vertical mode, but for a horizontal layout. With this, and a floating sidebar, everything will fit comfortably in a mobile, portrait layout. Otherwise, there isn't enough room for the message list on mobile.

Hi,

Are you running V Desktop on the Phone? Or are you referring to the WebMail?

VMail is not available on Mobile Version.

--

"Off Topic Tip"

Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.

Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.

Windows 7 (x64)

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps