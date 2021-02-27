group tabs to be horizontal and the second row tabs to be vertical.
-
I want the group tabs to be horizontal and the second row tabs to be vertical.
-
@molio not quite get it, something like this? :
@guigirl said in group tabs to be horizontal and the second row tabs to be vertical.:
I'm still hoping to get a whole diagonal thing going...
I was thinking about this too, looks like a great idea!
-
@Stardust No!
No! like this.
or
-
@molio There is a lot of wasted space.
The red circle.
-
@molio Gotcha! Personally I don't use tab stacking and vertical tabs.
-
@guigirl
The reason for stacking (grouping) tabs is to consolidate too many tabs, right?
We use vertical tabs because we want to open more tabs than horizontal tabs, right?
If so, the first level of the tab stack should have fewer tabs.
On the other hand, the tabs in the second level should have more tabs.
If both the first and second level are vertical tabs, I think it is obvious that there will be space on either side.
Therefore, it would be preferable to be able to choose vertical or horizontal separately for the first level and the second level tab.
-
@molio For now u can turn the vertical tabbar into overlay toolbar (just like the overlay panels) with CSS mod...
& also...
Welcome to the dark corner of Vivaldi modification forum:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi/89
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/365881
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/446551
-
@dude99 I was about to recommend this mod haha...
I'm not a vertical tabs user, but your mod really helps saving a lot of space occupied by tabs.
-
@dude99 said in group tabs to be horizontal and the second row tabs to be vertical.:
Welcome to the dark corner of Vivaldi modification forum:
Nice try but no :smiling_face_with_open_mouth_smiling_eyes:
-
@Stardust Say, do you know...
-
jeromeekiley
@molio I thought having this as an option would he helpful, too.
For people like me not diving into CSS mods, both the vertical and horizontal tab options had occupied the same vertical screen space (2 rows at the top of the window), while the vertical takes up more overall space with the side window. So, I've used horizontal tabs. But when the new tab groups option was recently introduced (which I prefer to the original option), a third row of lost space was added at the top of the window with horiz tabs, which can sometimes be a vertical crunch for my 13.3 laptop at 16:9.
On the other hand, using the new tab group option in vertical mode, the side window for tabs splits into 2 columns and keeps the same overall size, while also leaving the vertical space at the same 2 rows.
So, I could either feel the crunch at times with my preferred horizontal option, or change to vertical tabs and permanently lose lateral space...
That's what led me to the idea of hybrid horizontal & vertical tabs like @molio. I could have (principally) horizontal tabs along with the new tab groups breakouts, while giving up lateral space at times instead of vertical space. It would be nice to have that as a third tab groups layout option on my smaller laptop screen.
I don't want to dig into CSS modding, but I've said things like that before and changed my mind ...
-
@molio I get generally what you are saying, and I generally agree. Tab groups themselves typically will be few enough to work well in a horizontal orientation, and the typically higher multiplicity of tabs within each tab group benefits more from a vertical orientation. I think your suggestion deserves consideration to be an option.
-
@molio I agree. When I'm connected to my 24" monitor, it's not a big deal, but on a small laptop screen, the real estate gets more valuable. If, for example, I try to split my laptop screen vertically between my browser and another window, the vertical tab columns take up a large percentage of the browser window...
-
@dude99 This looks interesting, thanks for sharing it.
-
@dude99 said in group tabs to be horizontal and the second row tabs to be vertical.:
For now u can turn the vertical tabbar into overlay toolbar (just like the overlay panels) with CSS mod...
As it stands, I feel it's a great effort.
It certainly saves space and is a temporary solution, but it is a bit annoying to have it move dynamically.
-
@jeromeekiley >That's what led me to the idea of hybrid horizontal & vertical tabs
It's not my original idea, but it was easily achieved in firefox before Quantum with the tab group manager add-on and vertical or tree-style tabs add-on. I seem to remember that other tab browsers, such as Sleipnir, also achieved this.
Nowadays, firefox can achieve something similar with tree tabs and sidebery.
https://addons.mozilla.org/ja/firefox/addon/tree-tabs/
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/sidebery/
It is also possible with the browser sushi.
https://github.com/kura52/sushi-browser
I think vivaldi's work on tab stacking is great, and I hope they will continue to progress without being satisfied with the current state.
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
-
@jeromeekiley
Thank you for agreeing with me.
@jeromeekiley said in group tabs to be horizontal and the second row tabs to be vertical.:
Tab groups themselves typically will be few enough to work well in a horizontal orientation, and the typically higher multiplicity of tabs within each tab group benefits more from a vertical orientation.
Exactly as you said, and I hope the Vivaldi developers will move on it.
I'm not asking for changes like I requested, I just want more customization and more options.
If I can do it in CSS, that's fine, and if I can add it in the settings, that's fine.
Verticaller like @guigirl who are happy with the current situation can use it as it is, and people(Alternative Verticaller) like me who want more customization can use it as it is, so I just hope that the developers will implement it.
-
@molio Thanks for these interesting links, we'll see where Vivaldi goes!
-
@molio Yes, the same. I just thought it would be a handy option to have next to the other options already there, that may be very useful for people with smaller screens.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests