@molio I thought having this as an option would he helpful, too.

For people like me not diving into CSS mods, both the vertical and horizontal tab options had occupied the same vertical screen space (2 rows at the top of the window), while the vertical takes up more overall space with the side window. So, I've used horizontal tabs. But when the new tab groups option was recently introduced (which I prefer to the original option), a third row of lost space was added at the top of the window with horiz tabs, which can sometimes be a vertical crunch for my 13.3 laptop at 16:9.

On the other hand, using the new tab group option in vertical mode, the side window for tabs splits into 2 columns and keeps the same overall size, while also leaving the vertical space at the same 2 rows.

So, I could either feel the crunch at times with my preferred horizontal option, or change to vertical tabs and permanently lose lateral space...

That's what led me to the idea of hybrid horizontal & vertical tabs like @molio. I could have (principally) horizontal tabs along with the new tab groups breakouts, while giving up lateral space at times instead of vertical space. It would be nice to have that as a third tab groups layout option on my smaller laptop screen.

I don't want to dig into CSS modding, but I've said things like that before and changed my mind ...