@Pesala Like I repeatedly said, the workaround "Clone Tab + click link" does exactly what I want as it preserves history, but do you really not see that "Clone Tab + click link" is so much more difficult than just "middle click" or "ctrl + click", especially as I would need to do it hundreds of times a day?

Most websites aren't simple like https://example.com where cloning it requires no download and renders instantly... E.g. try cloning this very page while a network monitor is on and look at the throughput. And this is a relatively static one; imagine the heavy ones or even video.

In any case, I don't even care much about bandwidth as I have unlimited data, but re-rendering is quite time and CPU consuming when cloning heavy pages. I hear my fans speed up and everything slowing down when all I wanted was preserve 1 KB of data.

Even ignoring bandwidth and CPU/time consumption; cloning a tab straight up doesn't work for dynamic websites/SPAs. E.g. if I clone Twitter feed, the cloned page would often be completely different, and I can't find the link I want to click at all.

Trying to do that for every link I click would literally waste an hour of my time, just to save a few minutes when I finally need that history. Even if none of these issues existed, it would still be too annoying and cumbersome to do hundreds of times a day. (And I hope that you didn't mean "just use the clone tab thing when you will need the history!" If only I had those precognition abilities; then I wouldn't need the clone tab workaround anyway, I would just create a text file saying "Hey debiedowner, some time later today you are going to want to go back to the previous page from https://b.com, but Vivaldi doesn't save tab history and this time the originating tab will be closed or not easy to find, so remember, it was https://a.com!")