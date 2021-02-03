Option to Lock the Height of the Tab Bar
I like to use only a few pixels of the height of the tabs preview, but If I doble click by accident on top of address bar, the height of the tabs preview reach max.
I attach a image with the issue for me.
This could be fixed adding a simple lock height button on the tabs bar or on the right click menu.
barbudo2005
@tsunamy Use this code:
.tab-strip > span > .tab-position {height: 45px !important;}
Where?
I want to use this on all tabs and lock the heigh of the tab row.
barbudo2005
@tsunamy With a text editor make a file with extension css and paste the code above.
Put the file outside de Vivaldi folder.
In vivaldi://experiments/
Enable Allow for using CSS modifications.
Paste the path of the folder where you put the file, here in Settings:
Reload Vivaldi.
@barbudo2005 It's even worst than before. The tab height is fixed, but the tab row height remains modifiable:
barbudo2005
@tsunamy I can't reproduce it because of my mods. Sorry.
Maybe someone could help you
@tsunamy Try this:
#tabs-tabbar-container { height: auto !important; --tab-thumbnail-height: 45px; } #tabs-container { height: var(--tab-thumbnail-height); } #tabs-subcontainer { height: var(--tab-thumbnail-height); flex-basis: unset !important; } /* Optional for centering new tab buttons */ .tab-position .newtab { margin-top: calc((var(--tab-thumbnail-height) - var(--Height)) / 2); --PositionY: unset !important; top: unset !important; }
You can set the height by modifying this value:
--tab-thumbnail-height: 45px;
Also, the last part is optional, it just centers the new tab buttons vertically.
@nomadic Thank you so much. I tuned a bit the code, to use 60px on height and no height on subcontainer. The code is working awesome.
#tabs-tabbar-container { height: auto !important; --tab-thumbnail-height: 60px; } #tabs-container { height: var(--tab-thumbnail-height); } #tabs-subcontainer { /*height: var(--tab-thumbnail-height); */ flex-basis: unset !important; } /* Optional for centering new tab buttons */ /*.tab-position .newtab { margin-top: calc((var(--tab-thumbnail-height) - var(--Height)) / 2); --PositionY: unset !important; top: unset !important; }*/
Anyway this is not a perfect solution to this issue. Only a Lock option is the best solution.
Thank you all for your support.
