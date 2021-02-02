Hide name of webpage in Title Bar when activating Break-Mode
butterfly64
Recently discovered the break mode and I love it.
I'm just missing two little things.
When activating break mode every content is hidden, but you still can see the name of the webpage that is open in the active tab. Therefore you also see the name when you toggle through applications in Windows with alt-tab. Would be great if the name also was muted like the rest of content. Or is this a bug?
Also would like to see an option to just pause the open page and not all open pages.
I use several pages for different topics I'm working on (guess a lot of others do that too). In video conferences it would be much easier if I could set private or not project related pages to break mode and provide you from accidentally switching to the wrong page.
At the moment I have to save the windows I don't want to be visible as a session and the reopen them after the conference.
Guess it also might be helpful for others to be able to mute some open pages.
Keep up this amazing work
@butterfly64 It is not a bug. Break Mode is designed for user to take a break from the screen. It is not mainly about privacy, but it also serves that purpose. The tab titles do not show up in the browser UI, only in the Windows task bar. To hide app titles use Windows Taskbar settings.
Users should use WinKey+D to hide everything. Break mode will pause video playback so it is much better as a boss key.
@Pesala Thanks for your answer. I love to use it to consciously take a break from screenwork and also have the possiblity to seamlessly start working again. It would be amazing to also use it for some privacy things, but that is not really possible at the moment. The name of the tabs are hidden, that's right, but the name of the currently open tab is still shown as the window title (see screenshot). Why would this be shown when everything else is blanked out? It could also just change to "Vivaldi". At the moment the only workaround is to open an empty tab before going into break mode.
Also the possibility to pause one page and keep working in another opens a lot of possibilities for using this great feature instead of just simply make a break.
@butterfly64 Check for updates. That does not happen for me on either Stable or Snapshot versions.
@Pesala Updated to latest 3.6 stable and still the same.
Guess you just see it when you chose "horizontal" as menu position. (not sure if its called like that in the English menu, I'm using the German version).
Or if this is specific to everyone a bug report might be better than a feature request. Or maybe so few people use "horizontal" that is a little thing missed while implementing.
@butterfly64 Looks like a feature request to me, not a bug.
Maybe edit the topic title to include the words Title Bar?
@Pesala Thanks a lot for your advice and time. Will delete this request and set a a new one which is more to the point
@butterfly64 Just edit the topic title. Don't make more work for the moderators.
Dropping in to add that I'm also seeing this on Linux: My task bar will show the title of the currently active tab when break mode is active.
I noticed this in particular because the title showed a notification count in that case, which made me deactivate break mode to go look what was up
I'd be very much in favour of cleaning out the window title when break mode is activated.
Also I'm not sure if break mode also hibernates all tabs? Might be something (optionally) worth doing too, though it's probably risky in regards to the internal state of web pages in open tabs.
