Recently discovered the break mode and I love it.

I'm just missing two little things.

When activating break mode every content is hidden, but you still can see the name of the webpage that is open in the active tab. Therefore you also see the name when you toggle through applications in Windows with alt-tab. Would be great if the name also was muted like the rest of content. Or is this a bug?

Also would like to see an option to just pause the open page and not all open pages.

I use several pages for different topics I'm working on (guess a lot of others do that too). In video conferences it would be much easier if I could set private or not project related pages to break mode and provide you from accidentally switching to the wrong page.

At the moment I have to save the windows I don't want to be visible as a session and the reopen them after the conference.

Guess it also might be helpful for others to be able to mute some open pages.

Keep up this amazing work