For now guest mode is the same as incognito and I'm confused why it offers in the menu.

My suggestion is to make guest mode as containers in Firefox. It would be cool coz we would use both: incognito and guest as different modes.

Incognito is totally isolated session which we lose after close.

Guest mode is more flexible isolated session which can merge itself with the main. User can choose what to merge.

At least we can offer user use it as incognito but the history from guest session is saved as main.

It's convenient when you want to open some sites without your main accounts or without your cookies but you don't want to lose the history.

Sometimes I use incognito and on the next day i want to get some information from incognito session which I use but I can't find again that sites (today Google shows me results which it doesn't show on next day coz of many factors). This time I really want to have history of my session.

When i tried first time containers in Firefox I thought it was weird to keep their history as main, but now i understand how it's convenient.

Anyway, if you don't like and don't need it you still can use incognito mode. But why don't improve guest mode and don't make it more flexy?