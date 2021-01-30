Improve guest mode
For now guest mode is the same as incognito and I'm confused why it offers in the menu.
My suggestion is to make guest mode as containers in Firefox. It would be cool coz we would use both: incognito and guest as different modes.
Incognito is totally isolated session which we lose after close.
Guest mode is more flexible isolated session which can merge itself with the main. User can choose what to merge.
At least we can offer user use it as incognito but the history from guest session is saved as main.
It's convenient when you want to open some sites without your main accounts or without your cookies but you don't want to lose the history.
Sometimes I use incognito and on the next day i want to get some information from incognito session which I use but I can't find again that sites (today Google shows me results which it doesn't show on next day coz of many factors). This time I really want to have history of my session.
When i tried first time containers in Firefox I thought it was weird to keep their history as main, but now i understand how it's convenient.
Anyway, if you don't like and don't need it you still can use incognito mode. But why don't improve guest mode and don't make it more flexy?
@Gwen-Dragon thanks. Yes, but I think the devs can improve guest mode. I don't understand why we need two the same modes now under different names.
derDay Supporters
I think, that Guest Profile und Incognito Mode are already two different modes. Yes, they both clear history and cookies.
But on the one hand, Incognito Mode offers your bookmarks, individual mouse gestures, speed dials, in sum all your settings.
On the other hand Guest Mode is a complete new profile only as long as the window is closed. It's not connected to your main profile.
@OBC9HHuKoB said in Improve guest mode:
I don't understand why we need two the same modes now under different names.
They are NOT the same!
See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/guest-view/
The Guest Profile will have Vivaldi’s default look and settings and the Guest won’t be able to change any of your browser settings or access your data from the Guest Profile. If all you want is to browse privately – with access to your customizations – use Private Windows instead of the Guest Profile.
