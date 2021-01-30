Sometimes we lie down and browse on our phone.

This is very painful and uncomfortable in the arm

There is a problem that the screen looks small when using the cradle.

At this time, like Google Cardboard VR

With a phone on the head

How about browsing the web on the big screen?

If you use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse

It will be comfortable in any position. (*There is no need to drop the phone on the face, especially.)

And it will be very convenient to watch movies, animations, cartoons, novels, etc. through a VR browser.

How about introducing VR mode (screen split cardboard method) in your browser?