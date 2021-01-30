Cardboard VR Mode
-
Sometimes we lie down and browse on our phone.
This is very painful and uncomfortable in the arm
There is a problem that the screen looks small when using the cradle.
At this time, like Google Cardboard VR
With a phone on the head
How about browsing the web on the big screen?
If you use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse
It will be comfortable in any position. (*There is no need to drop the phone on the face, especially.)
And it will be very convenient to watch movies, animations, cartoons, novels, etc. through a VR browser.
How about introducing VR mode (screen split cardboard method) in your browser?
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests