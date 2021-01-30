Disable "about:blank" when opening a new tab?
Just updated to 3.6.2165.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit). When I open a new tab, Vivaldi now pre-populates the address field with "about:blank", which interferes with searching from the address field. How do I disable that?
Thanks!
Ah! I see, thank you! For now, what seems to work is:
- Setting "New Tab Page" to "Homepage"
- Setting "Homepage" to "Specific Page" (blank)
@madonnaragu That did NOT work. It worked for a while, then it stopped. Oh well.
Even installing Chrome 'blank new tab' extensions don't work. Very frustrating.
//Edit as soon as I posted this, I followed the link above and used the solution where you set the start page as your new tab page. I don't use the start page, so I just removed everything from it in the settings and now I have a blank page again. Good solution!
@Gwen-Dragon That's great news, thank you!
I use a empty Speed Dial page for new tab
If you put a specific page to open when you open a new tab it will no longer select the url bar, please fix this!
@Gwen-Dragon Not yet fixed in 3.7... if you put a specific page to open when you open a new tab the address bar is not selected.
Hm, two years later, I still have this problem. Is there no way to get rid of the about:blank?
mib3berlin
@felagund
Hi and no, you have it again.
This is a regression bug, reported and confirmed.
Cheers, mib
Aha! I thought it did not use to happen, but then found this thread and thought I was hallucinating. Did it just come with 6.4?
mib3berlin
@felagund
The bug was reported 06/Oct/23, so was in 6.2 too.
I never notice it.
VB-100538
Blank pages display about:blank in address bar, confirmed.
Cheers, mib
Same here, but it flashed up only a milisecond, not even noticed it until now.