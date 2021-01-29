New Speed Dial Tab creation
New Speed Dial Tab creation is very confusing on the mobile version. When you create a new folder in the Speed Dial it automatically becomes "Speed Dial 2".
I think the process should be the same as on desktop version:
- You have "+" button
- Use as Speed Dial in the context menu
