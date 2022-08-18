Hello, Ambassador.

Doubling or tripling the width of pinned tabs would still make them smaller than regular tabs, still saving space.

Making them harder to close...yes. And why is that? Maybe because you want to access them regularly, for example.

You can spare me your snide remarks about how handy or not I am with the mouse, thank you very much.

It is well established in UI design that too small click targets are bad design. Which is a lesson that has not reached every Vivaldi developer yet it seems because the "Reduce Tab Stack" is even worse. It is tiny and nested between the "Close Tab" and "New Tab" button. Missclicks are inevitable. and you have to slow down every time to click the right button. That's bad UI design.