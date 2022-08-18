Wider pinned tabs
-
Please, could you add an option to set the pinned tabs width to improve mouse ergonomic.
For me it is very narrow, sometimes I do a missclick - issue of most browsers.
(implementation - e.g. option to make 2x wider pinned tab or the same scroll bar like ordinary tab has got in tab settings)
Thank you very much.
-
-
BubiBalboa
+1
The pinned tabs are way too tiny.
If you can't quickly add a slider in the settings please at least double or tripple the default width in the meantime. It takes ten minutes to do that.
The way they are now they are unusable. Pinned tabs almost by definition are tabs you use very often. Why else would you pin them? So what is the rationale behind making the most used tabs incredibly hard to click? Makes no sense at all, right?
Please fix this sooner rather than later.
-
@BubiBalboa The purpose of pinning tabs is to make them harder to close, and to save space on the tab bar.
If you are not too handy with the mouse, use keyboard shortcuts to access the pinned tabs: Ctrl+1, 2, 3, etc. (Those are the default shortcuts).
-
BubiBalboa
Hello, Ambassador.
Doubling or tripling the width of pinned tabs would still make them smaller than regular tabs, still saving space.
Making them harder to close...yes. And why is that? Maybe because you want to access them regularly, for example.
You can spare me your snide remarks about how handy or not I am with the mouse, thank you very much.
It is well established in UI design that too small click targets are bad design. Which is a lesson that has not reached every Vivaldi developer yet it seems because the "Reduce Tab Stack" is even worse. It is tiny and nested between the "Close Tab" and "New Tab" button. Missclicks are inevitable. and you have to slow down every time to click the right button. That's bad UI design.
-
@BubiBalboa No snide remarks were made.
Some users have genuine accessibility issues using a mouse; even more who use a trackpad. I don't have these problems, though many do, but I prefer to use the keyboard in most cases.
Many UI elements are tiny — much smaller than a pinned tab, e.g. the Omnibox down arrow, the bookmark page icon, the ad-block icon, or the padlock icon for Site Settings.
The Button menu is the same size as a pinned tab. I also use Alt+F shortcut to access the menu as it is quicker and easier than using the mouse.
Accordion tab stacks can be set to Auto Expand, avoiding the need to use the expand/collapse button.
Users who open many tabs (I don't) will find that the tabs shrink to the size of just the icon. Only the Active tab will be wider (its minimum width can be reduced to save space on the tab bar).
-
BubiBalboa
The button menu is an infinitely big click target because it is in the corner. You don have to aim you can simply flick the mouse in the top corner and hit the button every time. So that's the worst possible example.
Most other small click targets are elements you don't interact with that often so it doesn't matter if you have to slow down a little to click them.
That's not the case for the pinned tabs or the expand/collapse arrow. You click those all the time so slowing down to aim is a lot more annoying here than elsewhere.
-
@BubiBalboa I have two monitors. My primary monitor button menu has infinite height (like pinned tabs), but not infinite width.
If you open a lot of tabs, try vertical tabs (pinned tabs are the same width as regular tabs), or the Window Panel.
If that does not help, then you will have to wait for this feature request to be implemented.
-
My two cents here, which I realize does not address the original request: I agree with trying Vertical Tabs. I love them and wouldn't go back. I can have two dozen open and read the titles of every one.
-
Fully agree with the request. As I can see, quite a few have a problem with the smallness of the tabs. And that should prompt the developers to provide an option to make it larger. At least make the option available under Experiments.
-
+1
There's nothing wrong with providing an option to the user to configure the pinned tab width. With the code already existing for changing tab width, it should be minor effort to implement.
-
@myrmur The request is tagged as WILL NOT DO, so it would clearly take more work to implement and maintain than you think.
Try one of the suggested workarounds.
-
@Pesala - Regardless of the tag, it's still a feature worth voicing support for. Being in development, I still stand by that this a minor change unless it's outside of Vivaldi's control (e.g. it's the underlying chrome engine).
Being an ambassador for Vivaldi, I would aim to be less condescending in your posts.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@myrmur said in Wider pinned tabs:
Being an ambassador for Vivaldi, I would aim to be less condescending in your posts.
If it is so simple to do, why would they not do it, or at least leave it on the ToDo list?
There are currently 5,249 feature requests. It is better to know that something will not be done than to keep waiting for it. If you see the Modifications forum, you may find some code that does this.