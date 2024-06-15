Hey team,

I want to second this feature request and think it would be a smart move for Vivaldi. IPFS is quickly becoming a standard, and being an early adoption would position Vivaldi to capture a share of the market of people switching browsers to ones that support IPFS natively. See the popularity of efforts like CloudFlare's IPFS gateway, and then consider that native browser is exponentially more useful because Vivaldi itself becomes the user's agent into the IPFS network.

Before finding Vivaldi I used Brave, and I greatly prefer Vivaldi. But as more and more content moves to IPFS it will be harder and harder to justify not using a browser that supports IPFS natively. I really hope the team seriously considers this suggestion.

Thanks,