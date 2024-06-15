Support IPFS | The Decentralized Protocol
Like Brave browser, Vivaldi should support IPFS, the decentralized protocol
For reference: https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/brave-browser-takes-step-towards-enabling-a-decentralized-web/ar-BB1cTlqG
Vivaldi should follow suit as soon as possible and offer support for IPFS. The internet desperately needs broad support of decentralization.
Hey team,
I want to second this feature request and think it would be a smart move for Vivaldi. IPFS is quickly becoming a standard, and being an early adoption would position Vivaldi to capture a share of the market of people switching browsers to ones that support IPFS natively. See the popularity of efforts like CloudFlare's IPFS gateway, and then consider that native browser is exponentially more useful because Vivaldi itself becomes the user's agent into the IPFS network.
Before finding Vivaldi I used Brave, and I greatly prefer Vivaldi. But as more and more content moves to IPFS it will be harder and harder to justify not using a browser that supports IPFS natively. I really hope the team seriously considers this suggestion.
Thanks,
- Tyler Smith
Very Important. Please make this priority.
I came here to post that. That feature is definitely I expect from Vivaldi.
Semenov-Sherin
Feel free to copy features from other browsers: IPFS, DoH, Tor, HIBP, etc.
If you promote Vivaldi as a private browser, private features won't be redundant!
@Gwen-Dragon In contrast to Vivaldi, Brave is open source. It seems like they implemented an already existing IPFS client. Running IPFS should be possible in any Chromium browser, see: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ipfs-companion/nibjojkomfdiaoajekhjakgkdhaomnch. Anyway, I don’t think Vivaldi should copy the Brave implementation, from what I’ve read about it, it seems to have some issues.
@luetage , I think improving the code maybe possible for the Vivaldi team, it isn't the same as design it from scratch.
There is also a Desktop Client https://github.com/ipfs-shipyard/ipfs-desktop
@Catweazle There is no need to design anything from scratch, different open source methods exist already, Brave has chosen one of them. No need for Vivaldi to go for the same.
@Semenov-Sherin IPFS is not a privacy feature, quite the opposite. It’s a peer to peer protocol. Your ISP can monitor what you are doing exactly. Speak: it’s not TOR.
@luetage , it isn't the sense of IPFS, it is the use of a network away from great monopols. You can have security with aditional measures.
@Catweazle - if there's one thing i appreciate from Vivaldi, it's that it doesn't stop me momentarily from going to a site (that i know is safe from malware). Ethical questions seem to be an issue for every browser out there now (at least the main ones) except for Vivaldi. Just hope if Vivaldi adopts this IPFS method in some form or another, that it doesn't imitate the censorship imposed by the "mainstream" browsers.
We have to accept that Vivaldi and Brave have completely different priorities and development strategies. Vivaldi is interested in the interface and usability, while Brave is concerned with the security and freedom of the Internet. I would also like Vivaldi to support Handshake TLD's, as well as block CNAME ads and protect against fingerptints, but we have two browsers - convenient and secure.
By the way, what prevents Vivaldi from directly taking features from Brave? Mozilla Public License allows direct use of the code along with any commercial license. You can just get Fingerprint protection, CNAME blocking and more from Brave. The main thing is that the borrowed code with its modifications remains open, but there will be no need to open all Vivaldi sources. Is it related to some kind of internal principles?
@guigirl You’re a typical Brave browser fan, quoting Brave browser stuff to further the Brave browser cause. It’s certainly a brave endeavor, but please give respect to Vivaldi.
@guigirl Why, did you Explore my mindset?
@luetage said in Like Brave browser, Vivaldi should support IPFS, the decentralized protocol: "....a brave endeavor..." ha!
Standard set by whom.?.A google standard or an web consortium standard.?
free and open web standards but only if google permits it.!..Nothing free and open there.
Monkey see....Monkey do......
Think Brendon Hesse at Lifehacker did a good job at explaining what this "novel" IPFS with Brave implies:
https://lifehacker.com/what-is-ipfs-and-why-does-it-matter-in-braves-web-brows-1846103479
Web (DARPA baby) is always a two-edged sword thing.
