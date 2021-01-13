switch focus in tiled stack with mouse pointer
I would like an option for the focus to follow mouse pointer in a tiled stack. similar to the windows feature that brings a window into focus when the mouse is moved over it (Which alas does not work in a tiled stack as they all live in the vivaldi "window". Currently the scroll wheel function will switch to whatever tab the mouse is over but that seems to be it. I use the back button on my mouse a lot and have so accidentally went back on the wrong tile because even though I moved to another tile and started scrolling, it does not change focus unless I click somewhere in the tile. Very annoying... and no I don't want to have to touch the keyboard or even have to remember to change focus...my focus is where the mouse pointer is....
Thank you.
No one? Am I missing something? can this already be accomplished some way?
Pesala Ambassador
@ArumBlack You posted this as a feature request, not as a support / trouble-shooting topic. Other users will upvote your request if they also want it, or comment if they have something to add or a question to ask about it.
Clicking on the tab preview is the best way to change focus, as you discovered. I think it works well even with a large tab-stack.
With over 3,500 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done soon or may be already available in the Snapshots.
