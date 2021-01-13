@ArumBlack You posted this as a feature request, not as a support / trouble-shooting topic. Other users will upvote your request if they also want it, or comment if they have something to add or a question to ask about it.

Clicking on the tab preview is the best way to change focus, as you discovered. I think it works well even with a large tab-stack.

With over 3,500 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done soon or may be already available in the Snapshots.