For "find in page", please add an option to allow the up/down arrow keys to be used for finding previous/next when the "find in page" text field is focussed. Because the up/down arrow keys are more intuitive and convenient to press. I know we can assign custom hotkeys to do this, but it is not the same, since it should only work when the "find in page" text field is focussed. That way, the up/down arrow keys can still be used normally for other things when the "find in page" text field is not focussed.
[bug reported VB-75972]
