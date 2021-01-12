KaTeX support in Notes
KaTeX is a small, lightweight typesetting library for rendering LaTeX syntax math equations on websites. It weighs around 3MB and allows for creating well formatted equations very quickly. While it might not be the most user-friendly syntax, people that would want to enter such equations in their notes most probably know how to use it, since it is the de facto standard in scientific typesetting. I think this would be a great feature for a lot of people and wouldn't be too cumbersome to implement. Perhaps it could be implemented on the forums as well?
Personally, I don't care what library they use. How they store it in Notes is up to them. Most people would prefer some simple WYSIWYG equation editor, and they can save it in MathML for all the rest of that matters.
A Former User
@sgunhouse said in KaTeX support in Notes:
simple WYSIWYG equation editor
No. Never. Writing equations only makes sense if you know what they really are & for that you have to write their real representation. …though the same goes for any other formatted text…
@sgunhouse I think a WYSIWYG equation editor would be too bloated and cumbersome to use, as I personally find LaTeX syntax to be easier to use than whatever Word is offering, it's simply easier to write something like $\frac{1}{2}$ than to click on a fraction and then enter the numbers, and LaTeX syntax is far more superior for nesting than WYSIWYG editors. And as I've said, people that want to enter equations already know the syntax, and if they don't, it's not hard to learn, especially if you're going to learn just the math syntax and not the entirety of LaTeX. Of course, it would be possible to implement the same kind of editing tools for KaTeX as it was done for Markdown, but it would be too complex for it's own good. All there needs to be added is to add the ability to render KaTeX syntax in $$ brackets.
Well, as a mathematician who had to write his dissertation in Word - was TeX even available for Windows 3.1? - I really don't care about internal formats.
@sgunhouse TeX was first released in 1978, while the first version of LaTeX dates back to 1984, so it has definitely been available for Windows 3.1, which was released in 1992.
