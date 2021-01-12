@sgunhouse I think a WYSIWYG equation editor would be too bloated and cumbersome to use, as I personally find LaTeX syntax to be easier to use than whatever Word is offering, it's simply easier to write something like $\frac{1}{2}$ than to click on a fraction and then enter the numbers, and LaTeX syntax is far more superior for nesting than WYSIWYG editors. And as I've said, people that want to enter equations already know the syntax, and if they don't, it's not hard to learn, especially if you're going to learn just the math syntax and not the entirety of LaTeX. Of course, it would be possible to implement the same kind of editing tools for KaTeX as it was done for Markdown, but it would be too complex for it's own good. All there needs to be added is to add the ability to render KaTeX syntax in $$ brackets.