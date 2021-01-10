Thunderbird has a per-contact option named "Always prefer display name over message header". If the box is checked for the contact, the from header text (in both the message list and in the header bar above the message body) will say just the contact's name instead of the "Name <[email protected]> that's in the from header in the source of the message.

For example, the contact for [email protected] might have the name "Bob's Work Email" where you use the checkbox in the contact to show that in the message list etc. instead of "Bob Builder" <[email protected]> that's in the From header source.

M3 already does this automatically kind of by overriding just the display name in the From header (doesn't work for the message list though). But, it'd be nice to be able to control it (turn it off) on a per-contact basis.