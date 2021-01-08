@WildEnte Sorry about that.

There is an icon for the Firefox toolbar 'Email Link', which when selected, opens (in my case) a Thunderbird compose window displaying the page title in the Subject and URL in the message body.

There are Chrome extensions that do the same thing, the one I use for Vivaldi, is 'Share link by email', but like the Firefox icon, this extension also opens a Thunderbird compose window, from Vivaldi.

The proposed icon (extension?) for Vivaldi, would open a separate Vivaldi Mail compose window with the same information as described above.