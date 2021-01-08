Mail insert link mechanics: drag&drop of tab into email body; 'find as you type'; select link from open tabs
some suggestion to make use of Vivaldi's uniqueness among mailers that it is integrated with the browser when inserting links into an email body:
Drag and drop any open webpage tab from the tab bar into the email body to generate a link (ideally with the page title as the link text) in the email. No need to leave the email, go to the tab, copy the link, go back to the email, paste the link, edit the link text. (need to find a solution for tabs being selected on mouse button down, not mouse button release)
(inspired by Lotus Notes where this is possible linking to Domino database documents - I like this a lot)
for Keyboard enthusiasts: have some keyboard shortcut that acts like the F2 key, but instead of switching to the tab you find when you hit F2, you would insert the link to the webpage in that tab. Include tab history in choice.
(inspired by Confluence with the [ shortcut in the editor, and obviously by the Vivaldi F2 action)
clicking the "insert link" icon in the email edit toolbar, keep the option to just paste sth from the clipboard, but also show the open tabs similar to the way the tab cycler does for easy selection with the mouse.
Pesala Ambassador
@WildEnte Tiling the mail compose window with the tab works nicely to allow D&D of links.
@Pesala oh nice way of dragging and dropping links shown on a page into the email, nice! I was thinking of dragging and dropping the page itself into the mail.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
How about an icon on the Toolbar for this? Firefox has this now.
@edwardp not sure what you mean as Firefox doesn't have a mail client while writing an email the only visible toolbar would be that of the mail client, so either you mean the same as what I thought of with my third suggestion, or you need to explain a bit more.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@WildEnte Sorry about that.
There is an icon for the Firefox toolbar 'Email Link', which when selected, opens (in my case) a Thunderbird compose window displaying the page title in the Subject and URL in the message body.
There are Chrome extensions that do the same thing, the one I use for Vivaldi, is 'Share link by email', but like the Firefox icon, this extension also opens a Thunderbird compose window, from Vivaldi.
The proposed icon (extension?) for Vivaldi, would open a separate Vivaldi Mail compose window with the same information as described above.
@edwardp Ah, so essentially a share button, makes sense (by the way "send by mail" is already in the webpage context menu). I was coming from the general idea that you are already working on some email and then decide to put in a link.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Yes. I now see the menu entry you referred to. I have added this as a new feature request.
