This is a bug that's followed me for years in both MacOS and Windows. Right now I'm typing this with Vivaldi 3.5.2115.81 on macOS Version 11.0.1.

If you have more bookmarks on the bookmarks bar than you can fit on the screen you can click on the double arrows (>>) to the right to access the rest.

If I click on the double arrows and then try to drag a bookmark to the bookmark bar I get a copy where the name is replaced with the address. Firstly shouldn't the bookmark be MOVED? Secondly, shouldn't it retain the name?

Please look at the video I made:

https://youtu.be/-IqNNzXnhkI

PS. I have talked to the developers and they claim it's not reproduceable. I have also tried it on a completely new profile, with completely new bookmarks and not a single extension enabled. To me it seems statistically impossible that only I would get this bug when I’ve tried different versions of Vivaldi, different operating systems, new profiles, all extensions disabled etc. I haven't touched any bookmark settings ever either. They are set to sort manually.