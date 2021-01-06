Bookmarks issue (both MacOS and Windows)
-
alexander.koll
This is a bug that's followed me for years in both MacOS and Windows. Right now I'm typing this with Vivaldi 3.5.2115.81 on macOS Version 11.0.1.
If you have more bookmarks on the bookmarks bar than you can fit on the screen you can click on the double arrows (>>) to the right to access the rest.
If I click on the double arrows and then try to drag a bookmark to the bookmark bar I get a copy where the name is replaced with the address. Firstly shouldn't the bookmark be MOVED? Secondly, shouldn't it retain the name?
Please look at the video I made:
https://youtu.be/-IqNNzXnhkI
PS. I have talked to the developers and they claim it's not reproduceable. I have also tried it on a completely new profile, with completely new bookmarks and not a single extension enabled. To me it seems statistically impossible that only I would get this bug when I’ve tried different versions of Vivaldi, different operating systems, new profiles, all extensions disabled etc. I haven't touched any bookmark settings ever either. They are set to sort manually.
-
Just tried it in Linux as well. Exactly the same bug.
-
@alexander-koll It is an old issue, which is easy to reproduce here in Windows Snapshot too.
-
@Pesala Thank you so much for confirming!
I know it's an old issue, but why do the developers claim it doesn't exist?
-
@alexander-koll Maybe the description was not clear enough? I reported it again, pointing back to this thread.
(VB-75816) Dragging Bookmark from Extender Menu to Bookmark Bar Copies URL
-
The bug is still present in 4.3. Countless features have been added since this bug was discovered a few years ago. Wouldn't it be a good time to make sure all the most basic features work 100%?
-
@alexander-koll There are hundreds (thousands) of bugs and features that someone thinks is a basic feature that needs fixing. I am sure that the developers do not claim that it does not exist — it is simply impossible to fix every minor bug when the software is constantly evolving.
This will always be the case, no matter how many years go by. Features are what distinguish Vivaldi from other browsers.
-
I do understand that it's the features that set Vivaldi apart from other browsers. Some of those are part of the reason I use it. I do however disagree that a completely functioning bookmarks bar is something "that someone thinks is a basic feature". I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree and I'll keep hoping for a more transparent development process in the future.
-
evensteven Banned
I agree that this is a bug that most users that use the bookmarks bar eventually will encounter.
-
Still get it ... on Vivaldi 5.3.2679.68 (Stable channel) (arm64)
-
Got an e-mail about Vivaldi 6.8 being released. Figured I'll give it a new chance now that two years have passed. The bookmarks bug is still there...