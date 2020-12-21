I've been using the available ARM64 builds on a Raspberry Pi 4 4GB running Ubuntu Mate for a while running both the computer and Vivaldi 24x7. Vivaldi works fine, as well as the DEB 64bit and 32bit builds I use on more traditional computers. It is as stable and all features that I use seem to work as expected and is actually faster than on my older linux desktop machines. Ubuntu MATE is a well sorted alternative for Raspberry Pi OS.

Currently I cannot update the ARM64 build in the usual Linux way, I have to download the deb each time and reinstall it manually. It would be easier if the ARM64 build could be updated in the usual way.

What would it take to make the ARM64 build a fully supported stable release?