Supported ARM64 build
I've been using the available ARM64 builds on a Raspberry Pi 4 4GB running Ubuntu Mate for a while running both the computer and Vivaldi 24x7. Vivaldi works fine, as well as the DEB 64bit and 32bit builds I use on more traditional computers. It is as stable and all features that I use seem to work as expected and is actually faster than on my older linux desktop machines. Ubuntu MATE is a well sorted alternative for Raspberry Pi OS.
Currently I cannot update the ARM64 build in the usual Linux way, I have to download the deb each time and reinstall it manually. It would be easier if the ARM64 build could be updated in the usual way.
What would it take to make the ARM64 build a fully supported stable release?
Switching to Surface Pro 11 which is ARM64 based. I use Vivaldi on my other devices and would be thrilled to have it on the new Surface.
@hbelton I think OP refers to the Linux-ARM64 build not the Windows-ARM64 one
mib2berlin
@hbelton
Hi, I am not sure this work on a Surface but we had a Windows Arm64 snapshot (Beta) wich is from April 18, 2024.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/memory-saver-and-compact-menus-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3329-7/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin It should. But better using the last one
(the RC2 has not winARM build)