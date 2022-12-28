@LonM

Bookmarklets seem to be broken further. Drag & dropping a bookmarklet to the bookmarks bar, as well as right-click Bookmark Page still results in the bookmarklets altered url of about:blank#blocked.

Add a New Bookmark > copy/paste bookmarklet code to Url field results in Vivaldi autocorrecting the url as it appears to think it's improperly formatted. Of course this reformatting breaks the bookmarklet.

For instance, when I copy your suggested Youtube Embed Page bookmarklet:

javascript:(function(){const video = window.location.search.substring(3,14);const embed = "https://youtube.com/embed/";window.location.href = embed + video;})();

pasted into a new bookmark in Bookmark Manager, it converts to this:

(function(){const video = window.location.search.substring(3,14);const embed = "https://youtube.com/embed/";window.location.href = embed + video;})();

Tab Rename:

javascript:(function(){document.title=prompt()})()

Converts to:

http://%28function%28%29%7Bdocument.title%3Dprompt%28%29%7D%29%28%29/

The only way I have successfully been able to create a bookmarklet is manually through the Bookmarks Manager > Add New Bookmark.

Copy bookmarklet link address. In the Url input box of your empty bookmark, hit the spacebar once, THEN paste the bookmarklet right after. Vivaldi will auto-remove the space but leave the url alone.

I just updated to 3.7.2202.3 on a Win64 PC and this works for me.