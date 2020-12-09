Focus panel instead of toggling
VoodooPriest
My request is for an option that could allow a behavior that I've known in the past possible in a different browser.
At this time in my instance, the shortcut "Bookmarks Panel" is assigned to Ctrl+Shift+B.
The effect of this shortcut is to toggle the panel. Could there be an option so that the effect of panel-related shortcuts is to focus the panel? If the panel is closed, it will open. And if it's already open, it will receive the focus, much like F8 focuses the address field.
What was the shortcut in old Opera? F7, wasn't it? Yes, F7 will focus the current panel (without changing it).
