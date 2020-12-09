Clicking a link from a tiled tab always opens a new tab as a tile
lbenedetto
After updating to the latest vivaldi, no matter how I click on a link from a tab that is tiled, it always opens it as a new tab as a tile alongside the current tiled tabs. I want it to just open it as a normal untiled tab.
I have tried:
Middle click
Left click
Ctrl + Left click
Ctrl + Alt + Left click
Shift + Left click
Right click -> Open link in new tab
Right click -> Open link in new background tab
All of these behave identically
Right click -> Open link (opens it in the current tile instead of a new tile)
Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Left click (opens link in a new window altogether)
The only thing that works is manually opening a new tab and pasting the link into it.
This is insanely annoying. How do I disable this?
I never want to open a clicked link as a new tile under any circumstances.
I just want middle click to open the link in a new background tab like it does from non-tiled tabs.
Pesala Ambassador
@lbenedetto Looks like tiles follow stack behaviour:Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack
Disable that and use Shift+Click (to open the link in a new tab) or Ctrl+Click (to open the link in a new background tab).
lbenedetto
Thank you. That setting fixed it, and middle click works as expected again.
I know this is a little old now, but I reverted versions for a long time because of how annoying this was (I assumed it was a regression).
The configuration option mentioned above works great, but I would have never figure that out.
It might be worth improving the description of this configuration option to ensure users understand this affects tiling as well.
@leesaenz said in Clicking a link from a tiled tab always opens a new tab as a tile:
The configuration option mentioned above works great, but I would have never figure that out.
It might be worth improving the description of this configuration option to ensure users understand this affects tiling as well.
Improving the description sounds good.
On the other hand I suspect that a thick book would be needed for any meaningful descriptions.
Because Vivaldi is so complex and rich in features and settings.
Perhaps then rather rummage here in the forum and ask...
Thank goodness! Like @leesaenz , I'd never have worked that out based on the settings label. Changing the label to 'Open tabs in current stack/tile group' would have prevented an enormous amount of frustration.
To make it even harder to spot, this setting (actually, all 'tab stack options') is greyed out/disabled if tab stacking is disabled. Really, it should remain enabled if it affects other active settings.
I had to re-enable tab stacking, change the options setting and disable stacking again -- at which point, all 'tab stack options' were greyed out/inactive again.
Anyways, thanks to all in this thread for the advice and feedback that helped solve this one!
b0
eastsidelbc
Still waiting for that feature to open new link into new tile tab or existing tile added split screen. Then it will be the perfect browser.
