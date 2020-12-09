After updating to the latest vivaldi, no matter how I click on a link from a tab that is tiled, it always opens it as a new tab as a tile alongside the current tiled tabs. I want it to just open it as a normal untiled tab.

I have tried:

Middle click

Left click

Ctrl + Left click

Ctrl + Alt + Left click

Shift + Left click

Right click -> Open link in new tab

Right click -> Open link in new background tab

All of these behave identically

Right click -> Open link (opens it in the current tile instead of a new tile)

Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Left click (opens link in a new window altogether)

The only thing that works is manually opening a new tab and pasting the link into it.

This is insanely annoying. How do I disable this?

I never want to open a clicked link as a new tile under any circumstances.

I just want middle click to open the link in a new background tab like it does from non-tiled tabs.