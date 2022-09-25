Hey

Current behavior:

TILED TABS OUTSIDE STACK: When I open a new tab from link from tiled tab, the link opens in a new tab which is stand-alone (not tiled)

TILED TABS INSIDE STACK: When I open a new tab from link from tiled tab inside the stack, the link opens in a new tab inside the stack, which is tiled with the tab from which I opened it.

= opening a new tab from a link from tiled tabs behaves differently when it is done outside and inside the tab stack. I'm not sure if this is a bug or not.

Also it means that "open a new tab inside a tab stack" option also works as "tile new tab with previously tiled tabs", which also feels like a bug.

Anyway, if it is not a bug, then I'd love to have an option for new tabs opened inside a tab stack from links from tiled tabs to open without further tiling.

