Option for new tabs opened from tiled stackes not to be tiled
sirien.neiris
Hey
Current behavior:
TILED TABS OUTSIDE STACK: When I open a new tab from link from tiled tab, the link opens in a new tab which is stand-alone (not tiled)
TILED TABS INSIDE STACK: When I open a new tab from link from tiled tab inside the stack, the link opens in a new tab inside the stack, which is tiled with the tab from which I opened it.
= opening a new tab from a link from tiled tabs behaves differently when it is done outside and inside the tab stack. I'm not sure if this is a bug or not.
Also it means that "open a new tab inside a tab stack" option also works as "tile new tab with previously tiled tabs", which also feels like a bug.
Anyway, if it is not a bug, then I'd love to have an option for new tabs opened inside a tab stack from links from tiled tabs to open without further tiling.
related:
- original "how to" discussion: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79625/new-tab-opens-as-tiled-click-open-from-tiled-tab-in-stack
- feature request significantly simplifying possible workaround 1: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79626/make-untile-selection-command-accessible-from-shortuts-and-chains
- feature request significantly simplifying possible workaround 2: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79628/make-untile-selection-work-within-tab-stacks
- bug report: VB-91887
Thank you!
When I click a link to open in a new tab, and the current tab is in a stack, I want it to open in the same stack.
When I click to open a link in a new tab, and the current tab is in a tile set, (whether the tile set within the stack or different stacks), I want the new tab to open separate from the tileset.
The setting "Open tabs within current tab stack" seems to set both of these settings simultaneously so I cannot enable one and disable the otehr.
As you indicate in your related feature requests, if I could remove the new tab from the tile set without untiling the entire set, that would be a suitable workaround.
As another alternative, I'd also be satisfied to uncheck "Open tabs within the current tab stack" if there were an option to add "Open link in new tab in current tab stack" to the context menu in the Appearance settings.
I agree, imo that option shouldn't affect tiling and it's annoying. Tab stack != tiles.