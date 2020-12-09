Better tab popup thumbnail sorting
While the new and "improved" compact popup previews that have been forced on us will definitely take some getting used to, they wouldn't be quite as bad if they at least sorted consistently no matter how many tabs are in the stack.
As it stands, tab thumbnails are sorted top-to-bottom in a single column at first, until an arbitrary number of tabs are in the stack. At which point it switches to sort left-to-right between multiple columns, forcing you to suddenly have to reorient yourself.
Since you're not going to let us choose either the thumbnail size or the sorting method ourselves, then at least be consistent in the method you do use.
Pesala Ambassador
@dampfish said in Better tab popup thumbnail sorting:
until an arbitrary number of tabs are in the stack
I don’t think there is anything arbitrary about it. When the window is full, the thumbnails are displayed in two columns, but I agree with your point about being forced to reorientate oneself.
@Pesala You're probably right that it's not completely arbitrary, but at least it seems that way to me since it usually switches even before the window is full. I'm guessing it may have something to do with the screen resolution or something?
Nonetheless, some consistent sorting would be nice
Pesala Ambassador
@dampfish It seems that if there is not enough vertical space for all tabs in one column, it splits to two equal columns (±1); and presumably if not enough space to fit two columns, it splits to three columns, etc.
I have no suggestions of how it can be improved, other than Reorder Tabs Stacks by Dragging Thumbnails.
