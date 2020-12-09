While the new and "improved" compact popup previews that have been forced on us will definitely take some getting used to, they wouldn't be quite as bad if they at least sorted consistently no matter how many tabs are in the stack.

As it stands, tab thumbnails are sorted top-to-bottom in a single column at first, until an arbitrary number of tabs are in the stack. At which point it switches to sort left-to-right between multiple columns, forcing you to suddenly have to reorient yourself.

Since you're not going to let us choose either the thumbnail size or the sorting method ourselves, then at least be consistent in the method you do use.