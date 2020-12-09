Shazam or equivalent in browser
elektriknathan
Hi. I don't know if someone else has suggested this before
I think it would be awesome if Vivaldi had Shazam built-in or something like that
Sometimes we browse on the desktop computer and we may not have access to our phone so we cannot Shazam a song we hear playing
Thank you
@elektriknathan , as far as I know, there are not always exactly equivalent desktop apps, but there seem to be alternatives with a similar function. In cases like this, the first place I start looking is AlternativeTo.
This page lists all the alternatives to almost all the existing software, with its links to the corresponding official pages, filtered by OS or Online, free or paid, OpenSource, etc.
https://alternativeto.net/software/shazam/
