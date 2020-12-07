Login with STARTTLS
Is it not possible to connect to Mailserver with STARTTLS for IMAP and SMTP.
I changed the port manualy, but the messeage shows the TLS problem.
Obiwan2208
Did you try if works with SSL/TLS? Maybe the servers works with SSL/TLS instead STARTTLS...
@Gwen-Dragon said in Login with STARTTLS:
@vsandre StartTLS is not implemented yet.
I also hope that it comes very soon. To include protonmail, via the email protonmail bridge with Windows 10, it needs starttsl to receive and send.
petersaints
My work's IMAP server is only accessible on the port 143 using STARTTLS but I can't configure it like that on Vivaldi. Meanwhile, SMTP runs on port 25 with STARTTLS.
It would be nice to see a way to configure these advanced connection options somehow.
burnout426
@petersaints Yes, definitely. I also hope that:
Ports are not limited to the standard 110, 995, 143, 993, 25, 587, and 465. As in, the port setting is a text field that you can type in to set what port to use. (Having a default value is fine.)
You can choose TLS or STARTTLS or None independently of the port specified.
Opera's M2 chose TLS/STARTTLS based on port used and it was a pain for some servers that used non-standard port numbers or used TLS on a port that is only supposed to be used for STARTTLS or vice versa. It didn't come up too often, but some users weren't able to use M2 because of the lack of freedom to configure these things.
@haldex Got the same issue. For Protonmail Bridge STARTLS is required for IMAP, but is not available for selection.
@0xf16 It works with the latest Protonbridge. You can choose between SSL or STARTTLS! I have installed version V1.8.12
This is true, but just for the SMTP. For IMAP Proton Bridge only gives StarTLS, which is not available for selection in build-in Vivaldi email client. The version you are speaking about is Bridge on Windows? I'm using MacOS version of a Bridge in v2.1.1
Still a problem. Pretty annoying. Proton Bridge uses StartTLS for incoming IMAP server. That does NOT work with Vivaldi Mail client setup. Looks like StartTLS is not implemented for incoming IMAP in Vivaldi Mail.
Proton Mail Bridge 2.3.0
Vivaldi 5.4.2753.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
OS Linux
@jeyjeykey welcome to the forum, and you may want to upvote this feature request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73562/starttls-support
For what it is worth: this is still the same issue. Was trying to set up Proton Mail via the Bridge and in Vivaldi, but...no. Doesn't work as I can select StartTLS for IMAP. If I change the settings in the bridge it will not work in my other e-mail client. The simplest would be if Vivaldi had StartTLS as an option for IMAP, just like it does on SMTP.