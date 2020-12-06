Thunderbird has a "Menu -> View -> Display attachments inline" option. This causes Thunderbird to display other attachments (that are often Content-Disposition: attachment) besides the main text/plain|text/html body (if there even is a main one) after the main message content.

My specific use-case for this option is to be able to read messages like:

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; type="application/smil"; boundary="__CONTENT_64564_PART_BOUNDARY__33243242__" --__CONTENT_64564_PART_BOUNDARY__33243242__ Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8; name="text_0.txt" Content-ID: <0> Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="text_0.txt" Content-Location: text_0.txt Text for message. --__CONTENT_64564_PART_BOUNDARY__33243242__--

, which are how text messages from phones (Verizon at least) are sent to my email. Without this option in Vivaldi, I have to download the text attachment and open it in a text editor each time to view the actual text for the message.