Display Attachments Inline
burnout426
Thunderbird has a "Menu -> View -> Display attachments inline" option. This causes Thunderbird to display other attachments (that are often Content-Disposition: attachment) besides the main text/plain|text/html body (if there even is a main one) after the main message content.
My specific use-case for this option is to be able to read messages like:
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; type="application/smil"; boundary="__CONTENT_64564_PART_BOUNDARY__33243242__" --__CONTENT_64564_PART_BOUNDARY__33243242__ Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8; name="text_0.txt" Content-ID: <0> Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="text_0.txt" Content-Location: text_0.txt Text for message. --__CONTENT_64564_PART_BOUNDARY__33243242__--
, which are how text messages from phones (Verizon at least) are sent to my email. Without this option in Vivaldi, I have to download the text attachment and open it in a text editor each time to view the actual text for the message.
burnout426
Since this is preventing me from using M3, I filed VB-75863 for M3 not handling that type of message with this feature as a possible solution.
@burnout426 I feel ya, but this requires relatively enormous development resources, as it requires the reading and re-coding of multiples of different kinds of documents which are read, by default, by other software.
I know it took literally months to get even images viewable in-line, much less .txt, .doc, .pdf, or other kinds of content. This is a noble goal, but far, far from a "flip the switch" kind of action.
burnout426
@ayespy In this specific case, what I need is basically the following:
If From contains "@vzwpix.com" and Content-Type contains "multipart/mixed" and Content-Type contains 'type="application/smil"' and Content-Type for part[0] contains "text/plain" and Content-Disposition for part[0] contains "attachment" and Content-Disposition for part[0] contains 'filename="text_0.txt"' // Override part[0]'s Content-Disposition part[0].display = "inline"
As in, in the message above, treat the part as if it said "inline" for Content-Disposition.
No extra work is needed in M3 to display that part inline as it's the first part. You can test this now by modifying the source of that message to change it from "attachment" to "inline". M3 will then show the message as expected.
