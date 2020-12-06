M2 has a per-account option in accounts.ini called "Allow 8bit transfer". When this is set to 1 and you send a message, the outgoing message will have a Content-Transfer-Encoding of 8bit instead of 7bit. This allows the source of the body to be raw utf-8 (when charset=utf-8; is used, which Vivaldi uses anyway) instead of being base64 (or quoted-printable).

If you care about the source, this is nice in general for plain text messages as there's no escaping for non-ascii characters. But, it's also nice for HTML messages as the HTML markup in the source for the body can be as-is and readable instead of being quoted-printable for example.

Vivaldi already supports displaying messages this way. There just needs to be an option for sending.

Back in the day, server support for this wasn't good, but servers handle 8bit no problem now.